For conspiracy theorists, Osama bin Laden will always live on.

Many Sri Lankans understand the sense of relief and elation that Americans are experiencing following the death of Osama bin Laden. On May 18, 2009, Sri Lankan troops cornered and killed the country's own bin Laden: Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. As in the case of bin Laden, there was no mistaking the body. Pictures were taken, DNA samples collected.

But, in the days following Prabhakaran's death, many militant Tamils simply could not digest the news. Rumors spread on the Internet that the Tiger leader had escaped by boat. Tamil correspondents e-mailed me a (bogus) photo of a smiling Prabhakaran sitting on a chair in a modern rec room, watching a flat-screen television broadcasting a photo of his dead body. Some Tamils still believe their guerilla leader will re-emerge.

In my research into radical ideological movements, I’ve found that this sort of reaction is common. The psychological trigger is the death of a leader who is cast as the embodiment of some larger-than-life cause. It doesn’t matter whether the cause is good or evil—the psychological phenomenon is amoral. “There's [an] instinctive notion that a king cannot be struck down by a peasant,” Vincent Bugliosi wrote in his massive 2007 study of John F. Kennedy’s assassination, Reclaiming History. “Many Americans found it hard to accept that President Kennedy, the most powerful man in the free world—someone they perceived to occupy a position akin to a king—could be eliminated in a matter of seconds by someone they considered a nobody.”

The same psychological reflex applies to a wide range of public figures—even self-destructive celebrities whose manner of death is perfectly obvious. For decades, millions of Elvis fans have clung to the belief that the King is still alive and occasionally popping up at convenience stores. A subcult of Lady Di conspiracy theorists believe that she faked her own death so that she and Dodi could resume a private life outside of the public eye. (Popular novelist Dan Brown's Christian mythology—based on the notion that Christ's bloodline did not perish on the Cross, but took root in France, where it survives to the present day—also owes something to this thinking pattern.)