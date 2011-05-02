This morning I forgot to take out the trash, but if my wife is upset when she sees me tonight, I'm going to bring up this:

Brennan says bin Laden was engaged in the firefight, but it was unclear if he got any shots off. He identified bin Laden as the combatant who used a woman as a human shield. She was the only woman killed in the operation. Brennan later said it was his understanding that the woman was one of bin Laden's wives.

"She served as a shield -- this is my understanding -- when she fought back -- when there was an opportunity to get to bin Laden -- she was positioned in a way that she was used as a shield--my understanding was she was one of bin laden's wives," Brennan told reporters.

Let's see if "At least I didn't use you as a human shield" gets me off the hook.

More seriously, I wonder if this will help destroy whatever romantic allure bin Laden has left. I don't know very much about Muslim cultures, but it's hard to imagine there's any culture in which hiding behind your wife, or any woman, rather than fighting for yourself is not considered about as shameful and cowardly as it gets.