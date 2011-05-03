It’s official: Barack Obama is not Jimmy Carter

The contrarian impulse runs deep among American foreign policy thinkers. Before President Obama could even reach the podium last night, I began to receive tweets trying to minimize the impact of the announcement we believed—but remained uncertain—the president was about to make. (“Bin Laden was never a particularly effective terrorist leader,” read one. Which begs the question, “who is an effective terrorist leader, if not bin Laden?”) Others tried to reduce the political impact of the moment by suggesting that it wasn’t as if Obama would win or lose a second term based on foreign policy. Republican attacks are coming over his stewardship of the economy and jobs, not chasing down America’s sworn enemies. (So, if it doesn’t refute a Republican talking point, it is of negligible value?) If somehow you had missed the deadly attacks of September 11 and most of the last ten years, you could be forgiven for thinking that it was all much ado about nothing. It is as if it would have been better for Obama to announce a new job-creation program in Detroit than the elimination of the terrorist whose organization destroyed the Twin Towers.

Let’s go ahead and dispense with what bin Laden’s death did not accomplish. Long before Sunday’s raid, it had become accepted foreign policy wisdom to point out that the death of Osama bin Laden would not spell the end of Al Qaeda. Bin Laden was not operating as the head of central command from his mansion in Abbottabad. He had long delegated control of the international terrorist group, and its organization has moved to a more decentralized, franchising model than something hierarchical.

All true. But these facts, which no one is disputing, do not diminish what is clearly a victory. Capturing or killing bin Laden was the most obvious and justified reaction to the attacks of September 11; it was also the one thing left undone by President Bush and, depending on whose account you read, something that the previous administration utterly bungled. The only thing almost as obvious about yesterday’s news is that the political value of being the American president who brought bin Laden to justice is enormous.

If we must divine still deeper into the meaning of bin Laden’s death, there is another reason why this event is hugely important for the foreign policy of this president: A Democratic president opted against ridding the world of its most wanted terrorist by lobbing a missile from 30,000 feet above. He sent helicopters in on a daring raid with a clear mission and plan for exit. In one fell swoop, President Obama has done more to exorcise the demons of Democratic foreign policy error and mishap than anyone in the last three decades. This was not Operation Eagle Claw over Iran. This was not the bombing of a pharmaceutical factory in Sudan. This was not another Black Hawk Down.