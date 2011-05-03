Sunday night ended ten years of self-doubt.

If you are in your mid-teens or older, you most likely recall exactly where you were when the hijacked airliners struck the World Trade Center in New York City, pierced the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., and nose-dived into a quiet field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The images of that horrific day can be suppressed, but they can’t be deleted. Now, if you are old enough to read this, you’ll certainly never forget images of a stoic President Obama announcing the violent death of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11 and the world’s most wanted man, by a small group of our nation’s most elite special operators and intelligence professionals.

I was the Army major and Delta Force commander who, almost a decade ago, was given the mission to hunt down bin Laden. In December 2001, I was at Tora Bora, the battle in Afghanistan where we came very close to getting the Al Qaeda leader, but he slipped from our grasp. At one point in the battle, according to intelligence we’d received, I may have come within 2,000 meters of bin Laden—a haunting memory.

My post-Army line of work had me in the sack by 10 p.m. this Sunday, for a 3 a.m. drive to the airport. At 10:30 p.m., my wife woke me with news that the president was about to address the nation.

“Huh? About what?” I mumbled as I rubbed my eyes.