One could argue that Western novelists have a strike against them from the start. Are we likely to trust that a writer named Updike or Abraham can have insight into the mind of a jihadist? While they both have things of value to say, their uncertainty about their subject matter shows through on the page in the lack of precision that each brings to the Islamic trappings surrounding their character. A certain shorthand is being called upon, gesturing at things we think we know about—things we have heard about—but do not really know. What is a storefront imam, anyway? What does his mosque feel like inside? We get a description—up a flight of stairs, through a double door, carpets that need to be vacuumed, and so on—but it is so unvisceral that one can almost see the novelist standing behind the curtain with his pen and paper, taking care to make note of the adjacent nail salon and check-cashing establishment. Updike admitted that his research for the novel was superficial—he even consulted a book called The Koran for Dummies.

Lorraine Adams, whose 2004 novel Harbor is both the most realistic and most successful book in this small group of novels about terrorism, builds the reader’s trust by establishing her protagonist’s identity as a distinctive character—he is an Algerian refugee who ends up in Boston after stowing away on a ship—before altering his trajectory into jihad. When a writer thinks through her character’s predicament deeply enough—from the physical damage he sustains from the conditions on the ship to the constant confusion of his adjustment to America—we don’t get bogged down in wondering whether she has done her homework. (Perhaps not coincidentally, Adams is also a Pulitzer Prize-winning former reporter who covered counterterrorism and had access to material collected by the FBI.) But her book, like Abraham’s, treats an accidental terrorist, a man who is mainly carried along by others. Perhaps an intentional jihadist presents an imaginative barrier too difficult to cross.

Updike said in an interview that he could only feel comfortable writing about an American character. “With so many journalists and other novelists on the job, there was no need to try to understand the Saudi or Syrian or Palestinian terrorist,” he said. “Others can do that better.” But the trouble is that the American market is not exactly overflowing with novels by Saudi Arabians or Syrians or Palestinians exploring the motivations of homegrown terrorists. A few anthologies have appeared over the last year, including Beirut 39, a collection of work by young writers around the Arab world, and Reza Aslan’s Tablet and Pen, a hefty volume that includes sentimental favorites like Khalil Gibran and Naguib Mahfouz as well as more cutting-edge writers. But anthologies are panoramas, not stereoscopes: The picture they present is wide, not deep. Beirut 39 provides a tantalizing excerpt of a novel called The Twentieth Terrorist by the Saudi writer Abdullah Thabit, a former extremist who received hate mail and death threats for revealing details of ideological indoctrination. But the book has yet to be published in English translation; only a few pages are available.

Granted, literature shouldn’t be a game of identity politics. The best writers—David Mitchell, who brilliantly pulled off his recent epic about eighteenth-century Japan, comes to mind—are true ventriloquists, able to speak in the name of characters with whom they share little superficially. But logic tells us that it might well be impossible to write a truly great realist novel about a culture of which one knows little, because realist fiction requires an amount of precision that can be gained only through comprehensive contact. Could Dostoevsky have written Crime and Punishment about a student in Helsinki rather than St. Petersburg? What if Flaubert had made Madame Bovary a country wife in Appalachia? No amount of research and preparation can equal total immersion in a world.

But even immersion can go only so far. In a moment of cosmically serendipitous timing, the latest edition of Words Without Borders, the Internet magazine devoted to literature in translation, is now featuring writing from Afghanistan. The issue includes some excellent work, including a story by a very young writer named Mahmud Marhun depicting the inner monologue of a jihadist who discovers himself excluded from paradise and another remarkable story by Zalmay Babakohi, an émigré who now lives in Canada. Yet even these works shrink from an up-close view of bin Laden. Babakohi’s story, “The Idol’s Dust,” describes the destruction by the Taliban of the Bamyan Buddhas, the giant sculptures that once stood in central Afghanistan. In Babakohi’s vision, the dust from the Buddhas settles on the Talibs and covers them; when they try to scrub themselves clean, they discover they have been transformed into idols. Finally, word reaches “the Commander of the Faithful” about the situation, and the mullah in charge of the operation is ordered to present himself. When he appears, quaking with fear, before his leader, seeing him up close for the first time, he is so shocked he cannot speak. All he sees of the Commander—and all that we see, through the mullah’s eyes—is the same idol’s dust on the Commander’s forehead.