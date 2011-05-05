A quiz.

When it came to the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Tina Brown, the editor of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, truly flooded the zone. In the week of the wedding, the two publications featured an account from Brown herself of the big day; an interactive feature detailing Kate’s trajectory from commoner to princess; assessments of Kate’s dress, her sister Pippa’s dress, the hats, and the possibility that Prince Harry and Pippa might hook up; and a piece from a sex researcher analyzing what Kate and William’s balcony kiss revealed about their love life. Below, we’ve printed quotes from Newsweek and Beast articles interspersed with quotes from best-selling bodice-rippers. See if you can tell which is which. (Names have been replaced with pronouns.)

1) There were flowers everywhere, beautiful spring flowers in sculptured urns on the marble floors and in crystal vases on all the white linen tablecloths.

2) The glimmering veiled bride, driven slowly on her mystical journey. … The tall, virile prince in the scarlet military uniform who awaits her at the altar.

3) He looked seven feet tall, dressed as he was in full regimentals, his scarlet coat and its gold facings immaculate.