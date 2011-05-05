For years, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which controls Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the border patrol, has prioritized the deportation of undocumented individuals who have committed crimes. This, obviously, is sensible. And Obama, to his credit, has increased the focus on criminal deportations: Last year, 50 percent of deported immigrants were criminals, compared with only 31 percent during the last year of the Bush administration. But this still means that a huge number of non-criminals are being deported—about 200,000 annually. It also leaves millions of undocumented immigrants legitimately afraid to go about their daily lives—afraid, for instance, that a traffic violation could lead to deportation.

In the absence of an ability to get common-sense measures like the DREAM Act through a stubborn Congress, the obvious thing for Obama to do would be to carry out reforms that don’t require congressional approval. Immigration agents could, for example, exercise more discretion in whom they deport. Last year, a leaked internal memo from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services proposed exactly that, outlining ways the agency could defer action against people whose deportation was “not in the public interest.” To be sure, some agents already do this, but such leniency has not been consistent. In April, the American Immigration Lawyers Association pointed to a number of cases—some involving victims of human trafficking and domestic violence—in which adequate prosecutorial discretion had not been applied. The month before, while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano had backed away from the idea of increased discretion, boasting that the administration had deferred the deportation of fewer than 900 immigrants—as if such a callous statistic were something to be proud of.

It would be simple enough for Obama’s DHS to publicly and clearly instruct its agents to weigh a number of questions when they encounter an undocumented immigrant: How long has the person been in the United States? Is the person enrolled in college? Did the person come here as a child? Does the person have compelling family ties in this country? A policy of this sort would formalize a more humane approach to immigration at DHS.

Along the same lines, Obama could order DHS to defer deportation of the hundreds of thousands of people who would have been eligible to stay here under the DREAM Act. These are undocumented immigrants who came here at a young age and have been here for at least five years. Twenty-two senators have recently called for Obama to do this. We emphatically agree.

It should go without saying that none of these measures would provide an overarching solution to our country’s immigration policies. Those policies need to be dramatically overhauled in order to provide a path to citizenship for those already here, as well as to offer more visas for those looking to immigrate. Someday, we hope, big-picture reform will be politically possible. But, in the meantime, there are small, concrete steps the government can take to ensure that the country’s eleven million illegal immigrants do not have to continue to live in a climate of fear. While no one should be encouraged to come here illegally, we need to treat those undocumented immigrants who are currently here—especially those who were brought to the United States as children by their parents—with a greater degree of decency. This is an issue that requires moral leadership. We are waiting for President Obama to show it.