Face it: Republicans are never coming up with a health care plan.

One of the things Republicans seem to have forgotten, in the wake of the introduction and swift passage of their Dickensian budget crafted by Paul Ryan, is their unshakeable commitment to health care reform. Remember that? Throughout the health care debate, they were determined to rally around their own reform plan. And now the House has passed a long-term budget that yanks health insurance away from more than 40 million Americans and neglects to put anything in its place. Maybe it’s just an oversight, like the time in freshman year when I turned in a history paper with no bibliography. But it’s kind of starting to look like the Republicans don’t actually plan to do anything for the uninsured.

The history of the elusive Republican quest for a health care plan dates back at least to 1993. President Clinton had proposed comprehensive reform; the public believed the system to be in crisis. Congressional Republicans came up with a combination of subsidies, market regulation, and an individual mandate that presaged the law eventually signed by President Obama last year.

But as the debate dragged on, Clinton’s plan sunk, and Republicans backed away from their proposal, insisting it was better to start fresh the next year. “We don’t have to do it all this year,” GOP Senate leader Bob Dole announced in 1994. “You know, Congress meets every year.” Republicans promptly took control of Congress but never managed to get around to reforming health care the next year or any of the dozen years in which they ran the place.

That’s where things stood until 2009 when, having regained first the Congress and then the White House, Democrats coalesced around a health care reform plan similar to the 1993 GOP version. Even though voters backed most of its specific elements, they opposed the plan itself. Yet the public considered the status quo totally unacceptable and overwhelmingly favored a sweeping overhaul. Even at the trough of support for reform, Americans, by a 30-point margin, wanted Congress to keep trying to pass a comprehensive plan.