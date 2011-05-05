In fact, the President and the White House had nothing to do with the decision. As for Solomon, he is a 39-year civil servant with no history of labor militancy. His complaint stems from a fairly uncontroversial reading of the 1935 National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), and its subsequent interpretation by the courts, according to Karl Klare of Northeastern University’s School of Law. Under the NLRA, employers are guilty of an “unfair labor practice” if they “interfere with, restrain, or coerce employees” in the exercise of their right to “form, join or assist labor organizations, to bargain collectively ... and to engage in other concerted activities for the purpose of collective bargaining or other mutual aid or protection.” That means it’s illegal for a business to threaten or penalize workers for seeking to organize a union or going on strike.

According to Solomon’s complaint, there is compelling evidence that Boeing did just that. Solomon cited five public statements by Boeing top executives saying that they were transferring the jobs to South Carolina to avoid strikes. For instance, on October 21, 2009, Boeing CEO Jim McNerney posted a statement on the company’s intranet, which is accessible to all employees, attributing the decision to “strikes happening every three or four years in Puget Sound.” Such a comment can be seen as an attempt to interfere with the right to strike: It implies that if employees do so, they will lose work to non-unionized plants in other states.

Solomon’s complaint is not a ruling, but is instead more akin to a criminal indictment, in that it merely seeks to establish whether there are reasonable grounds for believing an employer has committed an unfair labor practice. By that standard, the complaint is entirely fair. It sets in motion a trial by an administrative law judge in Seattle on June 14. The loser can appeal that decision to the NLRB, whose decision can in turn be appealed before a federal court.

If the case goes that far, Boeing stands a decent chance of prevailing. To win, the NLRB would need to show that Boeing executives intended their words to have a chilling effect on the machinists’ rights—but sinister motives are notoriously difficult to prove, even when statements like those of McNerney are in the public record. Ultimately, the case’s fate may rest with the political inclinations of the judges. In a 1982 case, Weather Tamer v. NLRB, judges on the generally conservative eleventh circuit threw out an NLRB ruling against an employer. The court had been presented with a record of a supervisor stating that if workers joined a union, the company would close the plant but ruled that this statement was not “sufficient to establish a motive to chill unionism.”