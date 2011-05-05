He should confirm whether or not torture was used to find Osama bin Laden.

Sunday evening brought the welcome news that U.S. forces had killed Osama bin Laden at a home in Pakistan. Because this is a very good thing for America, and because at least some of the information that ultimately led to Sunday’s raid may have come from post-September 11 interrogations conducted by the CIA at overseas black sites and by the Department of Defense at Guantánamo, we find ourselves back in the morass of the torture debate. Once again, the debate takes on the character of two blindfolded pugilists swinging wildly, unable to lay a glove on each other but each alarmed by the other’s cheering crowds. And, once again, the person who could contribute most to this debate speaks volumes by his silence. Indeed, President Obama is missing at exactly the moment when he should not be.

The immediate question is whether and to what extent Sunday’s raid relied on information learned through the use of the so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques.” Instead of getting clear answers, however, we are currently being subjected to dueling insistences that leave a great deal unsaid. “Information provided by KSM [Khalid Sheik Mohammed] and Abu Faraj al Libbi about Bin Laden’s courier was the lead information that eventually led to the location of [bin Laden’s] compound and the operation that led to his death,” said Jose Rodriguez, who ran the CIA counterterrorism center from 2002-2005, in an interview with Time. Rodriguez’s statement drew an angry retort from National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor: “There is no way that information obtained by [enhanced interrogation techniques] was the decisive intelligence that led us directly to bin Laden. It took years of collection and analysis.” But Vietor did not deny that perhaps some important information came to us after we tortured detainees.

Other reports shed no more light. Representative Peter King went on national television to say the bin Laden breakthrough came from waterboarding. CIA head Leon Panetta indicated in an interview that, indeed, waterboarding had been used on detainees who provided intelligence. Yet, when asked on MSNBC whether waterboarding was involved, counterterrorism chief John Brennan said “not to my knowledge.” Senator Dianne Feinstein, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has said that “none” of the intelligence came from “harsh interrogation practices,” And The New York Times reported that former CIA officers said the enhanced interrogation of prisoners led to false information. Each side is picking its champions, and the clatter continues.

There is no good reason why the country should be in the dark about this; the Obama administration knows the answers. Information disclosed by the CIA as part of a request by the ACLU under the Freedom of Information Act leaves no doubt that the agency kept meticulous records of its interrogations. It knows precisely, and can reconstruct in great detail, who did what to whom, when, and with what result. It knows the questions that came before relevant information was disclosed, the questions that came afterward, the sequence in which they were asked, and the condition of the prisoner at the time of the answers. The Obama administration, therefore, could answer once and for all if torture helped lead to finding to bin Laden, if it chooses to do so.