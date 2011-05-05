I was not invited to Mitch Daniels' elite pundit confab. But some smart people were, including Ramesh Ponnuru, who observes:

Daniels was pressed repeatedly about the role of the Bush tax cuts in building today’s federal debt, about the failure of his fellow Republicans to recognize the need for tax increases, about the nuttiness of his party’s birthers, and about its general “reality-denial problem.” Daniels politely disagreed on the Bush tax cuts, said that Republicans weren’t the only people with nutty ideas, and suggested that Obama’s budget was “disappointing” in its denial of reality. But there was no forceful pushback of the type one might have gotten from other conservatives.

Rick Hertzberg, meanwhile, appears virtually smitten:

Daniels is unobtrusively friendly. He doesn’t get defensive or suspicious. He is relaxed, and being around him is relaxing. He doesn’t throw off the crackles of craziness—or weirdness or megalomania or suppressed something (rage, fear, insecurity, resentment)—that, to a greater (Palin, Bachmann, Gingrich, Trump, Paul) or lesser (Huckabee, Romney) degree, you get from all the rest. (Huntsman is probably unweird, too, but I haven’t seen enough of him to judge.)

Daniels will be, if not a one-issue candidate, certainly a one-theme candidate, the theme being fiscal responsibility, the deficit, the debt—all that stuff. “My brethren haven’t stepped up,” he said. By this he meant—I’m summarizing, not quoting— that the current G.O.P. candidates (a) haven’t gone after defense spending with any seriousness, if at all, and (b) can’t admit that because deficits occur when expenditures exceed revenues, a bit more of the latter, not just a lot less of the former, might be in order. To be sure, he dismissed Democratic demands for letting rich folks’ income-tax rates revert to pre-Bush levels as bad-for-business “theology,” and he supports the basic Ryan framework of lower marginal rates plus closing (mostly unspecified) loopholes and deductions. But unlike Ryan, who would use all the money from loophole-closing to cut tax rates, Daniels would use some of it to cut deficits. The net result, he claimed, would be more revenues, with the rich paying more, and a larger share, than they do now. Feeble? Perhaps, but he is a Republican.

As a non-attendee, my suspicion is that the pathology of the contemporary GOP would ensure that Daniels would have to kill off any trace of sanity in order to win the nomination. But I am open to the possibility of a pleasant surprise. The Indiana Democratic Party emails this rebuttal to Daniels: