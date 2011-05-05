Here's another interesting thing from Pew Research Center's typology of the electorate. The study identified two primary swing groups. One is "Post Moderns," who are upscale and lean right on economics and left on social issues. The other is "Disaffecteds," who are downscale and have the opposite beliefs. Here are the Disaffecteds:

Disaffecteds are far less likely (21%) than most Americans (39%) to believe "Most corporations make a fair and reasonable profit." They're far more likely (61%) than most Americans (41%) to believe "The government should do more to help needy Americans, even if it means going deeper into debt."

Now let's look a the Post Moderns: