Now that Census 2010 results are coming out, some places around the country are scratching their heads. They are puzzled by the lower-than-expected population counts and considering mounting challenges to get the official number changed. The state of California thinks the census missed 1.5 million residents. New York City measures its population at 8.4 million rather than the 8.175 million that the Census Bureau reports.

Cities that have been losing population for years--such as Detroit, Cleveland, Akron, and Cincinnati --are considering challenges. And smaller places like Panorama Village, Tex. (50 miles north of Houston) and Garden City, Kan. are joining in. Manny Diaz, the former mayor of Miami, argues that not only should Miami challenge its count, but so should “cities like it” (whatever that means … is any city like Miami?).

An accurate census is never easy, but it’s harder in some places than others.

Leading up to Census 2010, I (and others) looked at places that received a high “hard-to-count” score from the U.S. Census Bureau. The places that typically have lower census participation rates are correlated with factors like rental and multi-family housing, overcrowding, unmarried individuals, low education and income levels, public assistance, high unemployment, recent movers, lack of phone service, linguistic isolation, and vacant housing units. The Census Bureau steered extra marketing resources toward these places in an effort to get out the count, and state and local leaders joined in the efforts to make sure their jurisdictions would get credit for every person living there. After all, more people = more federal dollars.