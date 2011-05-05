Will the voters will ever give President Obama credit for rescuing the American auto industry? I have no idea. But it looks more and more like they should.

On Thursday General Motors announced that, for the fifth consecutive quarter, it had made a profit. And not just a measly one, either. The $3.2 billion was higher than experts had predicted and more than three times the profit of the same quarter in 2010, when the company was still struggling to emerge from its bankruptcy.

GM sales in North America were up 25 percent over that period. That reflects the recovery, obviously, but the increase in GM sales was still larger than the industry average. Even if GM can't keep up that pace, it's an sign of increasing health.

Still, the most interesting part of the news is not the profit itself. It's how GM made it. From the New York Times: