I'm going to count this episode because it's just a few miles outside Ohio and so clearly embodies the cultural spirit of that state:

A US man found wearing women's underwear and standing over a goat's carcass told West Virginia police he was high on bath salts.

Mark L Thompson of Alum Creek was arrested at his home on Monday. A criminal complaint in Kanawha County Magistrate Court charges the 19-year-old with cruelty to animals.

Sheriff's Deputy JS Shackelford says witnesses reported Mr Thompson standing near a neighbour's pygmy goat in a bedroom. He was wearing a bra and female underwear. The goat had at least one stab wound.

The story does not say what the goat was wearing.