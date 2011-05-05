House Majority Leader Eric Cantor wants to make clear that the Republican Party leadership isn't preparing to give up on Paul Ryan's budget and its proposal to end Medicare as we know it. "Our position is the Ryan budget," a Cantor spokesperson told Politico last night.

But reading between the lines of various media accounts in the last 24 hours, it seems like the Republicans are ready to back off. And it's not really surprising. Senate Democrats have said they would not pass such a proposal. President Obama has said he would not sign one. Given that polls show the Medicare position to be extremely unpopular, they have enough political support to keep those promises.

What happens next, though, is less clear to me. Jon Chait sketches out the framework of a potential budget deal, based on the same media accounts, and it certainly makes sense to me. But Cantor's statement is a reminder that his conservative base remains loud, powerful, and volatile. Maybe they think Republicans can actually prevail, by refusing the raise the debt limit or shutting down the government. Or maybe they think Republicans can get a better deal by standing by the demand for longer.

The leadership may know better. But, as Steve Benen notes, "it remains to be seen whether the GOP's rank-and-file agree. As we've seen in recent months, party leaders aren't always the ones doing the leading."