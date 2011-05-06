1. Create leverage for the budget negotiations. Republicans start with an extreme proposal and demand its adoption as the price for lifting the debt ceiling and then approving the 2012 budget. They don't get it, but if Obama meets them halfway, they've gained by redefining halfway as far to the right as possible.

2. Build a meta-narrative about the deficit. Republicans have made hay by blaming Obama and the democrats for the debt, which almost entirely reflects policies they inherited. That becomes a harder game to play if Republicans can't claim to balance the budget. So they decided to produce a balanced budget and vote on it as quickly as possible, in order to change the subject back to Obama and his failure to tame the deficit.

3. Inoculate their plan. This is what Republicans would like to pass if they win control of the White House and the Senate in the 2012 elections. By voting on the budget now, the House takes a hit -- but maybe a quick hit. Why a quick hit? Because voters aren't going to get too exercised about a vote by the Republicans during a Democratic presidency. Voters know that Democrats hold the power. This is the best way to cast that vote. Now, they'll have to cast it again in 2013 if they want it to become law. But then they'll have survived the hit, they'll have some courage, and maybe Democratic attacks will sound stale and old. (They always say we're after your Medicare...) The vote now will normalize what would be truly shocking actions two years later.

I'm not saying these are the actual reasons for the Ryan budget vote, or that they're sufficient reasons to make the plan sensible. I think Republicans more likely just got caught drinking their own Kool-Aide about how the public agrees with their vision. But it's possible they had a real plan. And if they did, ignoring their budget for a while doesn't really get in the way of it.