Yes, you read that right: If the House Republican budget were to become reality, federal spending on Medicaid would shrink to half of its projected value within two decades.

Do the House Republicans have enough political leverage to enact that cut? Probably not. Do they have enough political leverage to enact a less severe, but still significant, cut? Maybe.

And the effects of such reductions would still be harsh. Medicaid has its problems, but bloated costs is not one of them. Dollar for dollar, it delivers far more benefits than either Medicare or private insurance. It does so primarily by paying providers--that is, doctors and hospitals--far less than other insurance programs do. The providers respond by seeing fewer Medicaid patients, making it hard to get care, particularly if it involves attention from specialists.

With more freedom to customize their programs, could states stretch those dollars farther? A bit perhaps, particularly if they figure out a way to manage chronic disease better. But it's unreasonable to expect states could find enough efficiencies in this already starved program to make up for anything beyond token cuts from the current baseline.

With less federal money at their disposal, states would inevitably have to cover fewer people, provide lesser benefits, or pay even lower reimbursements. In other words, Medicaid recipients would lose some coverage or the coverage itself would be worth less. The cuts would be particularly severe during economic downturns, when demand for Medicaid rises but state revenues plummet. And that's not just my opinion. The Congressional Budget Office agrees. So does the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.