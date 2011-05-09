What my trip to TEDx Ramallah says about the state of progressive Palestinians.

In terms of Israeli politics, I have always been a left-winger. Or at least that’s what I thought before a Saturday in April, when I attended the TEDx Ramallah conference, which took place simultaneously in Bethlehem, Amman and Beirut. After a long day of listening to inflammatory polemics, I understood that I needed to re-identify, to add a small qualifier to my political affiliation: No longer am I simply a left-winger, but rather a Zionist left-winger. This might not seem like a significant adjustment, but after hearing the Palestinian speakers—many educated in leading institutions abroad, all eloquent, smart and ostensibly progressive—I felt they represented something far from what I was willing to endorse. Whether it was the elderly gentleman who lamented how borders are an unnatural addition to the pristine hills of his childhood, or the Palestinian-American businessman from Youngstown, Ohio, who argued that the only just solution to the conflict is a full right of return for the Palestinian refugees of 1948, many seemed to be saying the same thing: No longer is a two state solution desirable, and one state from the Jordan to the Mediterranean is the only acceptable outcome. There was no attempt to sugarcoat the implications—they were talking about the end of the Zionist enterprise.

I came to TEDx expecting to meet liberal counterparts: forward-looking individuals with ideas “worth spreading,” as the TED motto promises. TEDx, which are independently organized TED events, are supposed to be—according to their guidelines—events filled with “short, carefully prepared talks, demonstrations and performances on a wide range of subjects to foster learning, inspiration and wonder.” At the same time, there is a strict prohibition on any promotion of “spiritual or religious beliefs, commercial products or political agendas.” I can understand, of course, how many Palestinians would say that their daily existence is so fundamentally tainted by the Israeli occupation that it is impossible for them to ignore “politics.” And perhaps it was unrealistic to hope that for one day, the progressive intellectual leaders of the Palestinian street would be able to stand up—in front of their own people—and say that extremists, on both sides, are those who fuel the conflict, and that it is time for the liberal pragmatists with “ideas worth spreading” to step up to the plate.

As it turns out, however, I emerged sorely disillusioned. While we on the Israeli left are fighting for the Palestinian right to self-determination, at least some on the Palestinian “left”—represented at this particular conference—were advocating for an end to Jewish self-determination. But the most depressing fact in listening to these Palestinian activists was that they were not that different from the right-wing extremists on the Israeli side: incapable of self-criticism and reflection, or of giving an honest account of the situation. Frequently they smudged facts in a disingenuous manner, referring in one instance to “the Zionist war machine” and the killing of “our friends Juliano and Vittorio.” They were referring to two killings that took place in the last month in Jenin and Gaza: the first of Juliano Mer Khamis, an Israeli-Palestinian actor and activist, who was gunned down by a masked Palestinian outside the theater he ran in Jenin, and the second of Italian International Solidarity Movement activist Vittorio Arigoni, who was kidnapped and murdered by extreme Islamists in Gaza. While both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas quickly condemned these two murders, the fact that both men were killed by Palestinians was not once mentioned. If you were unaware of the circumstances of these murders, the implication was that Israel was responsible for their deaths.