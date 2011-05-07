Think Libya has made oil prices skyrocket? Just wait until this summer.

Since the conflict in Libya really started to get messy, oil prices have risen steeply—from about $103 in mid-February to $123 a barrel last week. Given the country’s drop off in production (it represents about 2 percent of the world’s crude), the vote for separation of South Sudan (an oil producer) and the violence that has come from that, the continuing declines in oil production in Mexico and Venezuela, and the strikes and other problems in Gabon, Yemen, Oman, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, the rise in price seems somewhat justified. What’s more, it’s not just actual events that affect oil prices, but potential events and senses of risk—and with all that’s been happening in the Middle East and elsewhere, oil markets are extremely jittery.

Less talked about, however, are the numerous factors that have been pushing oil prices down from what they otherwise might have been. The dampening of demand as a result of the multiple crisis in Japan, a sophisticated logistics chain that has allowed for the redirection of ships, and significant oil reserves in Europe have all conspired to offset the rising cost of crude. But, come summer, look for many of these mitigating factors to disappear and the crises in Libya and elsewhere to wreak their full effect on world oil markets.

Even as events in Libya and elsewhere put pressure on world oil prices, Japan’s deadly earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear crises sent a big downward demand shock through the market. What’s more, the sophisticated logistics chains of the international oil industry performed admirably: Tankers and pipeline supplies were redirected to meet the shifting demands of the market. Some of the oil tankers heading to Japan, for example, were diverted to other places as Japan’s demand weakened.

In addition, significant oil reserves in countries that imported close to or above 20 percent of their oil from Libya—Italy, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, and France—helped buffer the initial shock. These reserves, thankfully, proved to be many times these countries’ daily imports from Libya, providing local markets and supply chains with ample leeway to adjust. In addition, oil markets were lucky because a number of refineries in the EU and the US happened to be in maintenance as the Libyan crisis unfolded and were demanding less oil as a result.