The reformulated U.S. aid package was greeted with much hostility by the Pakistani military establishment, as well as those who genuinely subscribed to the national security narrative that had been created over time. The army, supported by a coalition of political actors seeking to discredit the government that had accepted the United States’ new conditions, declared the package an unacceptable intrusion into Pakistan’s sovereign affairs and a risk to national security. But the eventual acceptance of the terms underscored the ever-growing importance of foreign military assistance to the Pakistani army. Such assistance has grown even more important in the last few years, as the Pakistani army has found itself greatly overextended in its effort to protect its eastern border with India while simultaneously battling a host of Islamist insurgent groups in its western tribal areas and the Swat Valley. After waging war—at the United States’ insistence—with some of the Islamist groups it had previously nurtured and considered allies, the army now felt it had no choice but to double down in its efforts at securing U.S. assistance.

With the help of the United States, Pakistan’s current democratic government has successfully weathered many crises in the last two years. Indeed, the conditions placed on U.S. aid to Pakistan, alongside other forms of diplomatic pressure, have almost certainly helped to ensure that the army continues to abjure direct intervention in political affairs. For instance, many assumed that the army would use the aftermath of the country’s devastating 2010 floods as a pretext to take power, but Richard Holbrooke, then the Obama administration’s former special adviser on Afghanistan and Pakistan, made it clear that the U.S. would not tolerate any government but a civilian one. And, when diplomatic cables from WikiLeaks revealed that Pakistan’s head of the army, General Ashfaq Kayani, had contemplated ousting the country’s democratically elected government, the Pakistani army quickly pledged its support for the current democratic government in an effort to diffuse tensions.

But the Pakistani civilian government remains weak and its democratic institutions vulnerable to manipulation. It has thus far been unable to increase the tax revenue base and has shied away from consolidating its authority over the still-powerful military apparatus. Paul Staniland, a professor at the University of Chicago who focuses on insurgency and ethnic conflict in South Asia, has observed that civil-military ties have not yet seen an adequate re-balancing and “the continued willingness of the army to speak on a variety of foreign policy issues, and to defy civilian initiatives, shows that certain structural problems endure.” In particular, over the last month, as relations between the U.S. and the Pakistani army have rapidly deteriorated, the military has already engaged in familiar anti-democratic rumblings. The army is showing an increased interest in political activity and, according to Pakistan’s weekly paper, the Friday Times, it is in the process of engineering a new political alliance with the aim of undermining the present ruling parties. Chaudhri Nisar Ali Khan, leader of the opposition in Parliament and member of the second biggest party in the country, spoke openly of this emerging political coalition as the army’s new “test-tube politicians.”

Now, the United States is faced with a choice. In the wake of the raid on bin Laden’s compound, Congress could decide to withhold U.S. assistance to Pakistan and subsequently find itself unable to use this proven leverage to continue bolstering the country’s weak, three-year-old democratic institutions against future military adventurism, at a time when its help may be needed more than ever. The collapse of Pakistan’s democratic government, in turn, would likely create regional turmoil by shaking up the country’s tenuous détente with its neighbors, Afghanistan and India, and provide an opening for Islamic extremists to mount a popular challenge to the legitimacy of the state. Or, having publicly called into question the Pakistani army’s credibility and integrity, the U.S. could use this unique moment to compel the military to take more serious action against terrorism, while at the same time promoting continued democratic growth. The U.S. cannot be certain that the Pakistani army won’t at times play a double game, but this isn’t the moment to sacrifice much-needed leverage in a country so vital to the security of South Asia—and the United States. Now is not the time to cut off aid to Pakistan.

Dania Khan is a graduate student at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, where she studies international and human security in Southwest Asia. Yasser Kureshi is a law student currently pursuing a JD at the Boston University School of Law. They are both originally from Karachi, Pakistan.