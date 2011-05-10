A new report on health care access in Massachusetts has given conservatives a new opportunity to say “told you so” about Romneycare and the Affordable Care Act.

The report is the annual physician workforce survey from the Massachusetts Medical Society. It says that large numbers of primary care doctors, including more than half of family physicians, aren’t taking new patients. It also says that average waiting times of 30 to 40 days are common in many specialties.

Opinion writers at Forbes, the National Review, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Examiner, among others, say this proves Romney’s Massachusetts health plan has failed and that the Affordable Care Act, which expands insurance coverage in a similar way, will fail as well. “The ObamaCare preview that Massachusetts has been conducting for the last several years grows more ominous by the month,” the Journal says. “Perhaps you should book your checkups now, in advance of the national sequel.”

But the report tells a far more complicated story, one that may not have much (if anything) to do with health care reform. And since Romney himself isn't making this case--I assume he just wishes the whole topic would go away--let me give it a shot.