I've been musing about how Republicans drank their own Tea Party Kool-aid and convinced themselves that voting for Paul Ryan's budget would go over well with the American public. Ramesh Ponnuru says they never believed they'd be popular:

I spent a fair amount of time earlier this spring arguing with other conservatives that including Medicare reform in a budget resolution was not the best way to advance the cause of entitlement reform. In all that time, nobody on the other side of the debate — no writers, think tankers, congressional staffers, congressmen — told me that I was wrong because Medicare reform was going to be popular. The closest anyone came was to say that maybe things had changed to the point that reform would not be as unpopular as it used to be. More commonly, people argued that it would be unpopular but that the alternatives — raising taxes or leaving the budget unbalanced forever — would be worse, both substantively and politically. It may be that some Republican here or there expected a more positive reaction than they got, but I don’t think that this can be said of most of the Republicans who made (or went along) with the decision to raise the Medicare issue.

I thought that was strange because Jeffrey Anderson has an item at the Weekly Standard right now arguing that Americans agree with Ryan's Medicare plan ("when a description accurately summarizes the Republican proposal, people seem to like it.) I asked ace reporter-researcher James Downie to find out whether the tidal wave of conservatives insisting Ryan's proposals would meet the approval of the public was just something I imagined. Turns out it wasn't. You can either take my word for it, or click below the break to see a massive trove of evidence:

Andrew Stiles: