With President Obama in El Paso today to talk immigration and border security, I’ve taken New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s op-ed that appeared last week in the Wall Street Journal and rearranged selected parts into a poem. All words are still his. Like Emma Lazarus’s poem, “The New Colossus,” at the base of the Statue of Liberty, this one acknowledges the important role immigrants have in the identity of the United States and urges a welcoming stance on immigration. This poem, however, is designed to fit better with the economic moment and offers some immediate policy solutions.

An Ode to Immigration

In the global economy, the countries that attract

The world’s best, brightest and hardest-working will grow and succeed.

Those that refuse them entry will not.

America has long understood this.

Our global competitors understand

How crucial immigrants are to economic growth.

They roll out the red carpet for entrepreneurs;

We have no entrepreneur visa.

They heavily recruit our advanced-degree students;

We educate them and send them home.

They woo the engineers, scientists and other skilled professionals

Who invent new products, launch product lines,

And develop the technology of tomorrow;

We erect arbitrary senseless and bureaucratic barriers to recruitment.

But a new consensus on immigration reform has emerged

In the business community

That could break the logjam

And provide a much-needed jolt to our economy.

The idea is simple:

Reform the way we attract and keep

Talented and hard-working people from abroad

To better promote economic growth.

We [i] believe in the need to secure our borders,

Make it possible to hold businesses accountable

For verifying the status of workers,

Address the reality that 11 million people are here illegally

And cannot be deported en masse--

And increase lawful opportunities for those

Who want to come to this country and contribute to our prosperity.

Nevertheless, our nation cannot afford to wait

For Washington to get its act together

And pass comprehensive immigration reform.

There is too much at stake.

Our economy demands that we take

Immediate action on the most urgent

--and politically attainable--reform:

Making it easier for job creators to come and stay here.

Who already have funding to start their businesses

Will lead directly and immediately

To American jobs.

Visa reforms to improve

Temporary and permanent pathways for companies …

Will spur growth

At existing US companies.

Providing visas to the brightest

Foreign graduates of our universities

Will allow our economy

To reap the rewards of their work.

The chance to pursue a career

And build their lives here legally

Will strengthen the long-term health of the American economy.

Finally, developing a reliable way

For employers to hire guest workers

Will help support U.S. businesses

And create additional better-paying American jobs.

Those who focus on where the parties differ on immigration,

Rather than where they both agree,

Have paralyzed the debate in Washington

For far too long.

Leaders of both parties talk about creating jobs,

But they are ignoring the voices of business leaders

Who can actually create them

If only Congress would give them the tools.





[i] The Partnership for a New American Economy, for which Mayor Bloomberg is a co-chair, is a group of over 200 “Republican, Democratic, and Independent mayors and business leaders united in making the economic case for streamlining, modernizing, and rationalizing” the immigration system.