“[W]hen a description accurately summarizes the Republican proposal, people seem to like it.”

clearly suggest that prominent conservatives thought that Medicare reform would be popular with the public. Now, perhaps the point Ponnuru thinks I missed was that such quotes from pundits don’t prove Republican politicians (“officialdom”) made the same mistake. If so, that’s an odd distinction to suddenly make, given that, in the post to which Chait responded (which Ponnuru cites), he wrote, “In all that time [debating the politics of Medicare], nobody on the other side of the debate — no writers, think tankers, congressional staffers, congressmen [bolding mine - JD] — told me that I was wrong because Medicare reform was going to be popular.” And to pretend that Republican congressmen somehow live in a completely separate intellectual and political universe that does not overlap with the thinking at the Journal, The Weekly Standard, AEI, and so on is no less silly than believing that the White House isn’t talking to liberal think tanks and pundits.

Still, even if we limit the debate to what Republican politicians thought, the evidence stands up. A few examples, starting with Senator Mike Johanns, interviewed on MSNBC:

For those that worry about Medicare and Medicaid, and Social Security, I remind them that 42 cents of every dollar is borrowed today and that's not sustainable. Those plans are in trouble today because spending is out of control. We've got to do something to get this back on track…Overwhelmingly, the voters of Nebraska are saying to me, cut the spending. It's that straightforward. And they're ready to make some sacrifices to get that done. And I think that's what this election cycle is all about. It was last time; I don't think it's going to change at all this time.

Congressman Jeb Hensarling, speaking to journalists in late January:

JOSH GREEN: Do you expect that idea of converting Medicare into a voucher for younger workers to be part of the Republican budget alternative this year?

And do you -- and do you think the caucus will go along with it again?

REP. HENSARLING: I hope so and yes, if I got the order of the questions -- yes.

Governor Bob McDonnell, interviewed by Byron York:

I think Medicare -- we're doing everything from looking at reducing certain benefits, changing eligibility and ages and things of that -- and age and some of those things that I understand are contained in components of the Ryan budget are a start.

But I really think -- and this goes to the heart of your first question -- I think Americans at this point in time are ready for straight talk and an honest -- (audio break) -- one is, most Americans the last couple of years are doing it with their families and their businesses. They realize they can't keep spending the way they've been spending, whether it's their credit card debt, whether it's because somebody's lost a job in the family, whether it's because the business contraction is such that access to capital's reduced, and so they've had to make a lot tougher decisions about the business. They've -- people have been doing that. So they expect the government to do it too.

Senator John Barasso, interviewed on MSNBC: