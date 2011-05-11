Rising gasoline prices are one of those phenomena that create massive voter angst but which politicians can't do anything to address at all in the short run, and can only marginally effect in the long run. But voters don't understand that, which means politicians have to come up with a policy response -- anything at all, and ideally something that puts the other party on the defensive.

The Senate Democrats' plan to roll back targeted tax breaks for oil companies is 100% the product of their desire to have to talk about in response to voter dismay at rising gasoline prices, and 0% the product of a sudden desire to reform the tax code. On the other hand, it's actually sensible tax policy:

The break, adopted in 2004 to stimulate job growth by trimming tax rates for a range of manufacturers, gives oil companies and other manufacturers a top rate of about 32 percent instead of 35 percent. It is the biggest single budget item; it s repeal would save $18 billion. Other oil company tax breaks are decades old.

The background here is that Congress in 2004 was forced by the World Trade Organization to repeal an export subsidy. Rather than devote the proceeds to reducing the deficit, or to lowering tax rates across the board, the GOP leadership instead decided to hand out a bouquet of targeted tax breaks. The result was one of the greatest lobbying free-for-alls in American history, with special tax breaks for nearly anybody that asked. One element of the law was a tax break for manufacturers, which is a stupid idea, and the subsequent decision to expand the definition of "manufacturing" to its breaking point, so as to include any industry with sufficient lobbying clout, the oil industry included.

That's what you need to keep in mind when you read the industry's complaints: