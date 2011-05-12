Now, I am the first to concede that insurance coverage alone is not the same as access to health care. But, as I've written many times in this space, studies have shown very clearly that reform has increased access to care. And while the Journal, among others, has argued that the Massachusetts plan has produced waiting lines and exploding costs, the evidence so far doesn't back up those claims.

Of course, the Journal's objection to Romneycare is partly philosophical. That comes through early in the editorial, in a passage making the case against the dreaded individual mandate:

The people who don't buy coverage though they can afford it aren't really a major fiscal problem—unless the goal of the individual mandate is to force them to subsidize others.

Actually, a major goal of health care reform is precisely that: To spread the cost of medical care across society. The thinking goes like this: Serious medical problems frequently reflect bad luck, in the form of genetics, accidents, or exposure to some outside hazard. Forcing the victims of such misfortune to bear the financial burden of medical care individually is not something a decent society allows to happen.

If the alternative requires forcing the healthy to subsidize the sick and the rich to subsidize the non-rich, so be it. Medical catastrophe, after all, can visit anybody. Contributing to the cost of care is in virtually everybody's self-interest. Journal editorialists may object to this line of thinking, but it's the same underlying philosophy as Social Security, a program that rightly enjoys robust support.

To be clear, Romneycare has plenty of flaws, just like the Affordable Care Act does. But it's been successful at its primary goal of making health care more accessible. That Journal opinion writers and like-minded conservatives find that inconsequential tells you more about their values than it does about Romney.

Update: Meanwhile, for one-stop shopping on Romney's own defense of the individual mandate, Igor Volsky has a comprehensive compilation.