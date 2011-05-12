On one hand, transit covers more people than I thought it did. Fully seven in 10 working-age people in metro areas live within three-quarters of a mile of a transit stop. Despite massive suburbanization of the U.S. population in recent decades, transit is well within reach of most large-metro commuters. That was as pleasantly surprising as finding the app that allowed me to live-stream “This American Life” direct from WBEZ.

At the same time, we shouldn’t celebrate transit for transit’s sake. Great, you’ve got a bus that goes through your neighborhood--where does it take you? How long does it take to get there? In particular, can it get you to your job … or the job that you want to have? That’s hardly the only reason people use transit, but it’s arguably the most important for the economic health of metro areas.

And this is where the letdown occurs. We found that even if you give the typical metropolitan commuter a very generous 90 minutes to ride transit in one direction, she could reach less than one-third of the total jobs in her metro area. If you’re a less-skilled service worker--the type of person who might rely on transit--you can reach an even lower share of metropolitan jobs in the industries most likely to employ you. Whoops, dropped call.

Like everything else in metro America, of course, there’s a lot of variation. If you’re in Chattanooga , for example, there a less than one-in-four chance that there’s any transit near you. If you’re in Honolulu , though, there’s probably a bus outside your front door. Right now.