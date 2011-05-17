Still, Perlin’s point is unequivocal: “By law, there are very few situations where you can ask someone to do real work for free.” The Labor Department’s provision for unpaid on-the-job training was originally formulated for railway brakemen, and it permits periods of uncompensated learning only when certain criteria are satisfied—for example, that the work “is similar to that which would be given in a vocational school.” Few internships would satisfy such a requirement. Perlin dismisses the “convenient myth” that requiring interns to receive academic credit somehow absolves employers of responsibility to pay them. In reality, all that this “urban legend” has done is create a revenue stream for colleges, who can now receive tuition from students sitting in cubicles far off campus.

Months or years of unpaid work can be a prohibitive cost for all but the wealthiest citizens, and the growing pervasiveness of internships as a white-collar prerequisite risks closing off whole fields of employment to everyone else. What’s more, the failure to pay interns can deprive them of legal protection: Perlin relates the horror story of a sexually harassed intern whose complaint was dismissed because she did not qualify as an employee.

Intern Nation traces the history of the internship from a specialized period of medical training to a catch-all rite of passage. Along the way, Perlin detours into the alternate universe of apprenticeships: both better paying and more instructive than most internships, the apprenticeship has taken on a blue-collar stigma, while the internship wears “the same halo as higher education.” The internship, in Perlin’s estimation, functions less as a meaningful learning experience than as a social signal, a faddy buzzword, and the most important weapon in a resumé “arms race.” And fundamentally, poisonously, it devalues work. “Once you’ve been told that your work isn’t worth anything,” Perlin rightly observes, “you stop taking pride in it, you stop giving it your best.”

Perlin also explores some of the weirder and more extreme pockets of our intern nation, such as the lucrative business of advising and placing would-be interns. The flagrantly icky “University of Dreams,” for example, is a pay-to-play internship middleman whose name makes it sound like an educational charity for children with terminal illnesses. Perlin writes with horrified relish of his encounter with the $7,999 eight-week summer program’s founder, who describes interns as customers rather than as students or potential employees.

The idea of interns as lowly subordinates seems to rankle Perlin, sometimes unnecessarily. One Washington, D.C. intern tells Perlin that attitude mattered when it came to getting assigned better tasks: “If you sat around and complained about having to answer the phone … you didn’t get great work.” This prompts Perlin to remark that “nobody likes an assertive intern.” Maybe so, if “assertive” means “whiny.” Of a cushy London banking internship, he notes ruefully that “these interns do work for their perks, however,” and cites a study finding that they “were expected to respect the hierarchy, to defer to and agree with more experienced colleagues, and to accomplish successfully without guidance any tasks assigned by a person of authority.” But surely that is how work works, at least at the beginning. And in describing the shtick of Lauren Berger, self-crowned “Intern Queen,” he writes that she “praises and perpetuates all that’s obsequious and careerist in the intern experience” because she uses a column in Seventeen to tell interns they should be deferential and agreeable. I do not deny that Berger is odious—she says she’s “really interested in branding” and sells intern-themed T-shirts on her website—but her advice here is basically sound.