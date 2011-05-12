Mitt Romney is just wrapping up his speech right now. The short version is that he refused to apologize what he did in Massachusetts, but vowed not to impose it on the rest of the country.

He was in full consultant mode, complete with a powerpoint presentation. And his analysis of the dysfunctions of health care was excellent. I could have given parts of this speech. He even praised the French health care system--or, at least, elements of it.

But his efforts to distinguish Romneycare from Obamacare was weak, except where it was misleading. Sometimes it seemed as if the only difference between the two was the fact that the former had the word "Romney" attached to it, instead of "Obama."

I will make one, quick substantive point. Romney says his first move as president would be to issue an executive order, “paving the way for Obamacare waivers for all fifty states.” Wondering what that means? I was too. So I asked Washington and Lee Professor Timothy Jost, who probably knows the legal specifics of the Affordable Care Act better than any other person on the planet. Here's what he told me: