In Raceball, Rob Ruck blames team owners in particular and the relentless exigencies of the marketplace in general. “The exodus of African Americans from baseball,” he writes, “began amid a radical makeover in the sport’s political economy that wiped out much of the black community’s baseball infrastructure.” Corporations purchased most clubs from family owners, and, to make a healthy profit, they allowed television coverage of nearly every game, which sapped energy and spectators from “independent, community-based” teams. In the 1980s, MLB scouts and teams began opening “academies” in the Dominican Republic, where they developed talented teenagers at a fraction of the cost it would take to train their African-American counterparts on the mainland. As a consequence, black kids no longer come of age “watching their fathers, older brothers, and neighbors playing on the sandlots or hearing stories about legendary black ballplayers.” Americans of all races now view Jackie Robinson as a political symbol rather than an athletic icon.

Ruck has an exceptional grasp of the history of both black and Latin baseball. His narrative is thick with details that extend beyond such oft-told tales as Roberto Clemente’s resistance to cruel jokes about his command of English and the de facto segregation of the MLB executive corps, which remained intact until a quarter-century after Robinson had first donned a Dodger uniform. During World War II, for example, the Homestead Grays, cream of the Negro Leagues, drew more spectators than did the all-white Washington Senators, whose stadium they used when the latter went on the road.

Ruck also reveals that it was Cuban migrants who brought baseball to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. This occurred in the 1880s, years before American occupying forces in those countries put their own stamp on the game. And he tells the delicious story of the attempt in the 1940s by the Mexican multi-millionaire Jorge Pasquel to offer lavish pay boosts to such white stars as Ted Williams and Stan Musial and such black ones as Martin Dihigo and Ray Dandrige (all of whom are now in the Hall of Fame) if they would quit their American ball clubs to play for his league south of the border. Only a volley of lawsuits and white baseball’s threat to boycott any sporting goods firm that supplied equipment to the Mexican League squashed this grave threat to the Major League monopoly.

But Ruck’s explanation of baseball’s “whiteout” in recent decades is finally unconvincing. The bejeweled hand of commerce, televised and otherwise, has long gripped each of America’s three major professional team sports (the NHL came rather late to the party); but from kindergarten through high school, black youths thrive on amateur football and basketball teams. The relative lack of scholarships for college baseball, as opposed to those for its rival sports, does help to induce black athletes to feed at the NCAA’s pots of plenty. But it is odd that Ruck, a left-wing historian who knows something about political economy, hankers for a bygone age when passionate amateurs played before adoring local crowds. Back then, the best black athletes were always willing to leave their local teams for a regular paycheck and to perform, whenever possible, in front of large, integrated audiences.

Ruck also neglects how the global reach of baseball is gradually making the professional sport more multi-racial than either of its main competitors. Today more than a third of minor leaguers are Latinos, while an increasing number of players in both the majors and the minors hail from East Asia—and the sport is just starting to mushroom in China. In a decade or so, when gifted American kids from immigrant backgrounds make their way up from Little League, white Americans may become a minority on MLB rosters—as they already are in the NFL and NBA.