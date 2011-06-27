Religious Realism

Diggins’s chapter on domestic policy is skimpier, and less persuasive, than his reflections on foreign policy. It is true that Martin Luther King, Jr., acknowledged Niebuhr’s influence. It is also the case that Niebuhrian theology upheld the dignity of work: the preacher from Detroit would be as appalled by tax cuts for the already rich as he would be by ringing endorsements of Manifest Destiny. It is not difficult to imagine a contemporary Niebuhr offering a powerful critique of the extraordinary, and extraordinarily immoral, turn the United States has taken toward gross inequality over the past decades.

For all that, however, leftist and liberal politics over the past half century have been primarily preoccupied with questions of identity. One religious writer who has given voice to the claims made by such movements is the Canadian Catholic philosopher Charles Taylor. Niebuhr’s gloomier Protestantism, by contrast, was never fully comfortable with movements inspired by conceptions of individual (and group) recognition. Put another way, Niebuhr, old-fashioned and filled with stiff-backboned integrity, found himself troubled by calls for personal autonomy such as those associated with feminism. Who knows what he would have concluded about gay marriage? There are times when the achievement of equality requires that individuals and groups take matters into their own hands, criticize the social norms and arrangements and even theological ideas that consign them to unequal status, and assert their right to live lives according to their best conception of the moral life. Call that a sinful will to power, as Niebuhr no doubt would have, and you would not be totally wrong—but you would miss the spiritual and material longings implicit in all such movements.

Niebuhr has become so lionized that we often fail to recognize his faults. Diggins is aware of them, but pays them insufficient attention. Although Niebuhr warned against American exceptionalism, he was not above a bit of Protestant triumphalism. In his Gifford lectures, published as The Nature and Destiny of Man between 1941 and 1943, Niebuhr dismissed Catholicism (along with liberal Protestantism) as “semi-Pelagian,” meaning that it allowed too much space for free will. That position was, and is, inaccurate; try telling it to anyone reading Fr. Arnall’s hellfire and damnation sermon in Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. It was also slightly obtuse and offensive: the United States had more than its fair share of anti-Catholicism in the 1930s and 1940s, and while Niebuhr was no bigot, he was not especially ecumenical.

There were other examples of the limits of Niebuhr’s religious imagination. Diggins rightly remarks that Niebuhr was uninterested in, and had nothing to say about, Islam. But Diggins is only half-right when he says that “Niebuhr had long admired Jews.” The people, yes; Niebuhr was an unabashed Zionist. But in his support for the creation of Israel, as his lack of interest in Islam suggests, he never pondered the complexities involved in building a Jewish state in the Middle East. As for the religion itself, the picture is more complicated. Niebuhr went out of his way to warn his fellow Christians against concluding that God sent his son to earth in order to fulfill the prophecies of the Hebrews in ways the Hebrews were incapable of doing. Still, there is no denying that nearly all of Niebuhr’s ideas about sin, power, grace, and redemption assume the existence of a savior who died for man’s sins. This is not to condemn Niebuhr as a sectarian; he hated bigotry in all its forms. But there is a danger in political theology that Diggins tends to ignore. When you write as a Christian, which Niebuhr did all his life, you are invariably a particularist.

Life’s greatest mystery is death, and so we will never know what kind of full-throated book John Patrick Diggins would have written about Niebuhr had cancer not ended his life in January, 2009. But there are other existential mysteries as well, including those of human creativity. Hearing the liveliness of Diggins’s voice while knowing the cold reality of his death filled me with a sense of irony that Niebuhr, and Diggins too, would have appreciated.