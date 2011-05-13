A defense of Common at the White House.

Watching Republicans clutching their pearls to see the rapper Common invited to the White House on a poetry night Wednesday has revealed a party whose stars are grievously out of touch with the culture they hope to lead, as well as to culture in general, apparently.

It is understandable that some would imagine if the Obamas convene a poetry night, the invitees would be the likes of Billy Collins or Elizabeth Alexander, who read a poem at the President’s inauguration. But this is 2011, in which in terms of people about 50 and younger, the idea of poetry as only, or even mainly, writerly observations on the printed page is about as current as the idea that a newspaper is a physical object.

Although not all process it quite this way, poetry now occupies a more central place in the lives of typical young Americans of all colors than it ever has in the history of the nation—as rap music. The only question would be why the Obamas, as today’s Kennedys, would not include a rapper on their list. Anyone who can see nothing valid in rap reaching the White House hasn’t listened to much rap since about—well, in Sarah Palin’s case, apparently 1979. Helpfully letting us know that her problem with Wednesday’s White House event was not based on being “anti-rap,” Palin told us that she knows the words to that year’s “Rapper’s Delight,” the hit that created a new musical era.

Indeed, those lyrics were cute, but hardly something one would expect the First Couple to be musing upon after dinner. Rap lyrics have gone much further and deeper than that over the past three decades, and even the days when the nasty “gangsta” variety was the hottest thing are now past. Rap is in a refractive, self-reflexive phase in which the major players, such as Kanye West and Lil Wayne, are more about how interesting they find themselves than about shooting cops.