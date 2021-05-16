Purging the Posters

Two weeks after Mao’s first wall poster appeared, the Cultural Revolution was under way, and tens of thousands of radical Red Guards rampaged through Peking streets plastering dazibao everywhere. One poster ordered stores to stop selling cosmetics and “outlandish” Western fashions. Another called for restaurants to simplify their “bourgeois” menus. A third demanded the alteration of “odious imperial street names.” Eternal Peace Boulevard quickly became East is Red Boulevard; Street of Prince’s Well, Struggle Against Revisionism Street. The Red Guards then moved on to more direct action. In Shanghai, they dragged party officials out of their offices and paraded them in dunce caps through the streets. In Peking, they flocked to the airport and forced members of the British embassy to kneel down before a giant poster of Mao before they could catch a plane to Hong Kong. By the time the Cultural Revolution had run its course, Mao had purged all his moderate opponents, including China’s president Liu Shaoqi and Liu’s top deputy, Deng Xiaoping, Liu died in 1969; Deng spent his years out of power working in a school cafeteria and other “rehabilitative” jobs. Then in 1973 Deng suddenly reappeared at a state banquet. Premier Zhou Enlai introduced him to guests as China’s vice-premier. An unrepentant capitalist roader to the end, Deng quickly reintroduced material incentives in China’s factories and urged China to modernize as rapidly as possible.

Zhou died in January 1976. On February 17 a wall poster appeared at Peking University demanding the removal of China’s leading “capitalist roader.” Although the wall poster didn’t attack Deng by name (wall posters seldom did) it quoted his most famous saying—”It doesn’t matter if it’s a black cat or a white cat. As long as it catches mice it is a good cat”—as evidence of his hopeless pragmatism. A few weeks later, another poster immortalized another, less famous, quotation from Vice Premier Deng: “He who occupies the toilet without success must leave the room to make way for someone else.” The radical leaders of the anti-Deng campaign thoughtfully supplied buses so students and workers from all over Peking could visit Peking University and copy down the wall posters, Richard Nixon, back in China on a private visit, also made the tour. After looking at the posters, the former president turned to his hosts and said, “I thought your power struggle had been resolved in 1968,”

The Cultural Revolution was a hard act to follow. By the time Mao died in September 1976, wall posters were in danger of becoming as passé as toasts to Sino-Soviet friendship, the campaign against Deng notwithstanding (that campaign ended successfully in April 1976, when the Politburo, “on the proposal of Chairman Mao,” stripped Deng of all his posts following a riot in Peking’s Tienanmen Square), The arrest in October 1976 of the Gang of Four, however, on charges of planning a coup d’etat breathed new life into a dying art form. Even at the height of the Cultural Revolution, China’s leaders had toned down several wall posters demanding that revisionists be “boiled in oil” for fear that foreigners might take the posters literally. This time there were no limits.