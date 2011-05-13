I once wrote an article arguing that contemporary economic liberalism and economic conservatism are not mirror-image ideologies. Economic conservatism is philosophically committed to smaller government, regardless of practical effect, whereas liberalism supports more or less government on the basis of its measurable effect on human welfare. This dynamic is on full display in the right's rejection of Mitt Romney's health care plan in Massachusetts. Conservatives argue that Romney's plan has failed on its own terms, of course, but they also argue that the mere fact of his trying to design a health care system on pragmatic grounds -- that which provides the most benefit and the least cost -- is a betrayal of their ideals.

Consider the Wall Street Journal's widely-cited editorial attacking Romneycare. It brims with disdain for the very notion of data-driven decision making:

Mr. Romney applied the approach that succeeded when he was a Bain & Company business consultant: He convened an expert task force. His health-care commission immersed itself in data, crunched the numbers and came up with a technocratic solution...

The raucous national debate over health care isn't about this or that technocratic detail, but about basic differences over the role of government. ...

For a potential President whose core argument is that he knows how to revive free market economic growth, this amounts to a fatal flaw. Presidents lead by offering a vision for the country rooted in certain principles, not by promising a technocracy that runs on "data."

Conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin approvingly summarizes the accusation against Romney as him "being a technocrat and not a conservative." It's a revealing use of language. She correctly deems technocracy and conservatism -- at least the sort of conservatism acceptable to the conservative movement and the current Republican Party -- mutually exclusive. This is an important reason conservatives have responded so fiercely to Romney's health care program -- it suggests a willingness to follow empirical results over free market dogma. That he views the market as merely a powerful welfare-enhancing tool, rather than as an a priori philosophical commitment, proves his ideological unfitness.