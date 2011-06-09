Applied Ethics

Since it is not based on a realistic understanding of human predicaments, the lustrating impulse, as Michnik sees it, can easily degenerate into campaigns of calumny and denunciation, to which modern Poland has been particularly vulnerable. Michnik mentions the assassination of Poland’s prime minister, Gabriel Narutowicz, in 1923, after a campaign of anti-Semitic slander (although Narutowicz was not Jewish) and the attacks on Czesław Miłosz as “a traitor to the nation and his friends,” for having served Communist Poland as a cultural attaché after the war. But Michnik pushes his point too far here: one can grant Miłosz’s greatness as a man of letters, acknowledge his break with Communism, and still be troubled that he served a government that was not just Communist but Stalinist.

Running through all the essays in this collection is a very Polish question: what kind of moral existence does a people have when it has no sovereign political existence? In an especially cogent passage, Michnik makes the general point that a campaign of hatred is in special danger of gathering momentum in a country that is unfree. More and more people give it not just lip service but sincere assent:

If I refuse to participate, then the powers that be may punish me. But I do not want to admit even to myself that I am ruled by fear. … Therefore, I explain to myself that it is not fear leading me but rather a profound sense of responsibility to the homeland, to the faith, and to the proletarian revolution.

The “I” Michnik is using here is not just a literary device. He is admirably hard on his own conduct. It was a pivotal moment in the history of postwar Poland when the country’s cardinals wrote a letter to their German counterparts in 1965 that contained this line: “We forgive you, and we ask your forgiveness.” It would take an entire book to lay out the letter’s theological grounds, but the political consequences were simple and—to Communists—alarming. As Michnik notes, the letter not only deprived Polish authorities of a unifying object of hatred, it also undermined their casting of their country as an innocent victim in the war. It showed, too, that “the episcopate was the only sovereign national institution in a non-sovereign country,” Michnik recalls. The Gomulka government mobilized a campaign to berate the bishops—in particular the metropolitan of Krakow, Karol Wojtyła (later Pope John Paul II)—and to punish their supporters. “I myself participated in this ignominious spectacle,” Michnik recalled in 1976, “though the very thought of it makes me blush with shame.”

Questions of sovereignty and moral responsibility loom over the book’s final chapters. Michnik examines two pogroms committed by Poles—one in Jedwabne in collaboration with German troops in 1941, one by a mob in Kielce in the war’s immediate aftermath. Michnik, who is Jewish, argues that Polish guilt must be understood in its proper context. Although he does not deny a Catholic-Jewish conflict, he believes the more important context, in the case of the two pogroms, is “a Polish-Communist conflict, of which Jews often became victims.” Poland was not the only country where the retreat of Soviet armies in 1941 was marked by “horrific crimes against the Jews.” And in Kielce: “For Jews, the entrance of the Red Army into Poland meant the end of the ‘time of the gas chambers,’ while for Poles it marked the beginning of the new wave of repressions and foreign domination.”