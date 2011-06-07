Rough Trade

Today, although protectionism lingers on the left, it is mostly a spent force. But in the decades following the Civil War, tariffs were considered pivotal to Americans’ well-being. Republicans championed tariffs to protect domestic industry. Democrats were anti-tariff, because farm states, especially the southern cotton and tobacco states, were exporters. But there was nothing like the modern notion of globalization, and congressmen were proud to assert their “nationalism.” Yet even then, Smoot-Hawley was a solution in search of a problem. Trade walls were already high: in the late 1920s, only 3 percent of the manufactured goods consumed in America were imported. Plainly, industry did not need more protection. The legislation’s roots lay in the deep depression of the agricultural sector.

By the late 1920s, an astonishing 18 percent of American farms were in foreclosure. Congress legislated farm price supports, but Calvin Coolidge vetoed the measure, reckoning, in the laconic tone for which he was unrivaled, “Well, farmers never had made much money.” Frustrated congressmen then tried to bail out farmers by amending the tariff so as to give agriculture equal protection with industry. This, too, countered a non-existent threat. Farmers were suffering from low food prices, not from cheaper crops overseas. In the few cases where imports were a threat, tariffs were already extremely high. (They were 99 percent in sugar.) But there was no possibility of, say, imports displacing home-grown corn.

No matter: in 1929, still a prosperous time as far as anybody knew, Congress got busy on a tariff revision. Though equity for agriculture was the supposed aim, lawmakers made sure to raise tariffs on industrial goods manufactured in their districts. Of these, the number and the variety were astonishing. Irwin is especially good at describing the morally hazardous situation by which each senator and representative found it advantageous to trade support for favored tariffs. (This was known as “log-rolling”.) Since the benefits were concentrated (steel in Pennsylvania, glass in New Jersey) and the costs—higher prices everywhere—were dispersed, the opposition had no chance. As Irwin reports, “Day after day, Congress found itself debating the appropriate import duty on items such as clothes pins, cordage, silk hats, glass rods, hempseed oil, paper board, and zinc-bearing ores …” The process spun out of control, yielding a monstrous bill nearly two hundred pages long.

Reed Smoot, a Republican Senator from Utah and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, was eager to have his name attached to a great piece of legislation, His concern for the tariff extended to excluding foreign smut. (Lady Chatterley aroused his ire no less than Italian silk.) “There is no evidence,” according to Smoot’s biographer, whom Irwin quotes, “that any apparent fact, any argument, any introspection even faintly disturbed” him. His co-sponsor, Willis Hawley, a Republican congressman from Oregon, predicted that passage would lead to “a renewed era of prosperity.”

A few progressive Republicans objected, as did most of the Democrats. But the pro-tariff forces bought off critical Democratic votes in a trio of states by raising levies for sugar, wool, and fruit. Economists and newspaper editors were widely opposed; even labor, normally pro-tariff, was neutral. Walter Lippmann, the leading journalist of the day, summarized Smoot-Hawley as “a wretched and mischievous product of stupidity.” Thomas Lamont, the powerful House of Morgan executive, recounted that “I almost went down on my knees to beg Herbert Hoover to veto.”