Reviving Them

Vera was baptized a Protestant, along with her children, including Adorján’s father. In trying to recover the story of her grandparents, Adorján is also trying to recover her family’s Judaism. Her father, when asked by an Israeli security official if he is Jewish, replies that he does not know. She spends several pages questioning what it means to be Jewish. On not being raised Jewish, Adorján writes: “I lack a piece of myself. Something is missing and I don’t even know exactly what.”

Any memoir about depression, suicide, or tragedy has the potential for melodrama. One of the in-book endorsements reads: “A breathtaking fairy tale of suicide.” But Adorján avoids the temptation to canonize her grandparents. She could have omitted, for example, that each had a love affair in Hungary. She also questions the motives of Vera, who had twice before considered suicide—first if István did not return from the concentration camp and again if he did not return from Korea. Adorján wonders, “Was there not also a considerable amount of aggression in behaving, so far as her [Vera’s] own children were concerned, as if she was entirely alone in the world?” And elsewhere: “Does not their death, above all, suggest fear? A woman’s fear of being unloved, alone, a burden on others, perhaps sick and frail herself some day?”

David Foster Wallace, who took his own life, once wrote that for millenials “the great transcendent horror is loneliness.” This is true of Adorján, herself a millenial: “the feeling more familiar to me than any other: I am all alone.” But perhaps that has always been the Great Fear. It was for Vera. When Vera’s best friend tells Adorján that her grandmother was horrified of being left alone in a world where no one loved her, the author empathizes: “Suddenly I understand my grandmother’s love, which was so exclusive, so needy, so great, and ultimately conditional. Prove that I am wrong, prove that I am worth loving, and then I will always be with you, I will follow you even into death. Suddenly I can imagine why she didn’t want to live without him, why she died with him.”

There is a certain tension in Adorján’s memoir, a very public remembrance about two very private people. The author has written for film and theatre, and her background is reflected in the book’s structure of jump-cuts and vignettes, some of which begin with stage directions: “cut to a peaceful Austrian landscape near Linz,” or “back to Paris again.” The vignettes allow her to hold several time frames together, effortlessly taking the reader into her family history, the day of her grandparents’ suicide, and her own life.

Adorján was twenty when they died. As a result, Vera and István have a strange, almost lopsided quality in the book: Adorján overemphasizes those things that struck her as a child and teenager—their house, her grandmother’s sense of fashion, their bickering, their smoking. The book is rife with descriptions of smoking. Surely they did not live to smoke, and yet the reader almost gets that impression, particularly of Vera. It is clear that the author has spent loads of time rifling around in her childhood memories of them. (Who does not remember exactly the way their grandparents smelled or the knickknacks strewn about their house?)

A third of the book is fiction, the author’s imagined story of how her grandparents’ final day unfolded. As the book progresses, we see Vera going around and turning on all the lights (all the lights were on when the bodies were discovered), Vera making a cake (Adorján’s admitted invention), and sorting the pills that would eventually kill them—pills prescribed by István. The fictive portrayal of their day gives the book a narrative structure and functions as a thread tying all the vignettes together. Anticipating the complaints of those readers who would ask for the truth of the day, Adorján closes with the Danish Police report, almost as if to say: “Here are the cold, hard facts. They are dead.”

An Exclusive Love is not without its faults. Adorján’s prose is lovely, but there are a few passages that break the spell: “NB to myself: keep slapping on the lipstick after the age of eighty.” The book would also have benefited from the omission of a vignette about the author trying J-Date while living in New York. But ultimately Adorján presents readers with a hard look at a couple whose love seems to have carried them through the unthinkable. Like Vera and István, An Exclusive Love is elegant, slightly affected, and brave. “Perhaps you live a longer, happier life if you don’t look back so much,” the author writes at one point. The reader can be thankful that Johanna Adorján didn’t quite believe her own counsel.

David J. Michael is the editor of Wunderkammer, a web-based journal of cultural criticism. He is currently pursuing a graduate degree at Lund University, Sweden.