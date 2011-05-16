What a worrisome new Pentagon report says about the state of the Afghan security forces.

In his December 2009 speech to cadets at West Point, President Obama committed to sending 30,000 more American troops to Afghanistan, while laying out the closest thing to a war strategy that we’ve had since 2001. “We must deny al-Qaida a safe haven,” he said, and “we must reverse the Taliban's momentum and deny it the ability to overthrow the government. And we must strengthen the capacity of Afghanistan’s security forces and government, so that they can take lead responsibility for Afghanistan's future.” The first two points were familiar—they essentially continued the Bush administration’s under-resourced and vaguely defined agenda in the country—but the third point, a serious commitment to training the Afghan army and police, was something relatively new to both the mission and the American people.

After the killing of Osama bin Laden, momentum has increased from nearly all corners of the political spectrum for an accelerated withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. But before the United States can consider a responsible exit, it must first take stock of its efforts to train the Afghan security forces it hopes will stand up in its stead—and by almost every measure, it’s becoming eminently clear that the effort to recruit and train a competent Afghan National Security Force has thus far been scattershot, uncoordinated, and ignored.

Since operations began in 2001, the United States has invested more than $50 billion to help stand up a central government in Kabul and fund reconstruction projects around the country. About $29 billion of that has gone to the Afghan security forces, with an additional $11 billion set aside to be spent this year alone. All that cash has helped stand up an Afghan Army boasting 159,000 soldiers (approaching the United States’ goal of 171,600 by October) and a police force that fields 125,000 officers (on its way to a planned 134,000), giving the Afghan government a projected total of 305,000 security forces by October.

But according to a biannual Afghanistan progress report that was released to little fanfare by the Pentagon last week, the attrition rate among Afghan army and police recruits (a figure which includes both personnel who have been killed and those who desert their post) is dangerously high. The problem is grave enough, the report tells us, that “if the levels of attrition seen throughout the last five months continue, there is a significant risk to projected ANA growth.”