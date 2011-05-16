What does his decision not to run mean for the other GOP contenders?

Mike Huckabee pulled off quite a Sweeps Week carny act Saturday night, pulling in what must have been a record audience for his Fox show by sending all sorts of mixed signals about his presidential intentions. Prior to his announcement, he presided over a spirited trashing of Mitt Romney’s health care speech and listened good-naturedly to guest Ted Nugent call for Navy SEAL teams to “secure” the borders by giving transgressors the ol’ bin Laden treatment. He then sat in on bass guitar with the bow-hunting rocker on “Cat Scratch Fever,” and, finally, he faced the cameras, bobbing and weaving for a good five minutes before informing viewers that God had vetoed what could have been a successful 2012 presidential run for His Faithful Servant.

Production values aside, Huckabee’s announcement might not affect the presidential race as much as a divinely sanctioned green light would have: Until recently, after all, most handicappers had assumed he’d give 2012 a pass. But the certainty of a Huck-less field is a big deal all the same—and not without its winners and losers.

The loudest huzzahs for Huckabee’s announcement undoubtedly occurred in the Greater Minneapolis Area. With Huck out, Congresswoman Michele Bachmann now has a clean shot at the conservative evangelical activists who backed him in 2008. Indeed, many of them today might even prefer Bachmann’s Old Testament thunder to the New Testament cheeriness that Huckabee so reliably exudes. Bachmann, therefore, can’t be counted out in Iowa, since the biggest threat to her among serious social conservative zealots is no longer the 2008 Caucus winner, but probably talk-show host Herman Cain, the champion crowd-pleaser whose prospects for actual victory remain miniscule.

The ultimate beneficiary of Huck’s demurral, however, is likely to be Tim Pawlenty. His all-in-for-Iowa strategy now looks considerably more promising, and he is appealing to many pragmatic social conservatives as an electable alternative to the unpalatable Mitt Romney and (if he runs) Mitch Daniels. A field without Huckabee, moreover, is a field without a viable deep-fried southern option, which could be great news for a guy like T-Paw in South Carolina and other southern states. Pawlenty is already ahead of the game in Palmetto State pandering: He has long championed the balanced budget constitutional amendment that is Senator Jim DeMint’s litmus-test for 2012 candidates, and he’s outdoing his rivals in championing Governor Nikki Haley’s demand that they all join her crusade against the National Labor Relations Board’s intervention in a dispute between Boeing and the machinists’ union over the relocation of an airplane production plant to South Carolina.