Announcers always act disgusted when some drunk fan runs out on the field during a baseball game and has to be subdued by security guards, forcing everybody to wait. But I think a minute of watching this is far more entertaining than a minute of watching baseball, even for baseball fans:

I think this should be a regular feature. There needs to be something at stake. A random fan could win money, with the sum rising for every second he/she evades capture. Or maybe a non-violent prisoner could have a chance to run for his freedom. The really successful escapees could become famous athletes themselves, like gladiators, but without the possibility of death by impalement.