Automobile jobs presumably represent just a fraction of new jobs gained and/or old jobs recovered. On the other hand, when you consider the ripple effects and what that picture might look like if the auto industry had completely collapsed, the bailout's role seems significant. I still wouldn’t describe conditions in any of these states as “good.” The latest unemployment rate for Michigan, 10.3 percent, is still above the national average. Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio all have rates close to 9 percent, which is way too high, particularly insofar as they don't count people who have permanently left the labor force. But at least conditions in these states seem to be improving at a significant rate.

Which brings us to politics. Although Illinois is safely Democratic and Michigan probably is, too, Indiana and Ohio are very much up for grabs. So are Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two other states in which unemployment has declined significantly and in which the auto industry and manufacturing in general have significant presences.

One key factor will be the Republican opponent--in particular, whether it's Mitt Romney. In late 2008, Romney wrote a memorable New York Times op-ed opposing direct assistance for the auto industry, at a time when most of the Republican Party was more than willing to let the Chrysler and GM disappear. But while the headline on that article said "Let Detroit Go Bankrupt," the substance was more nuanced. Specifically, Romney proposed the government shepherd the companies through bankruptcy, with financial backing and other types of assistance. At least in broad terms, that's what the Obama Administration eventually did. And, as far as I can tell, Romney actually praised Obama for that decision when he made it.

Of course, Romney’s support for anything that smacks of “bailout” could be a liability in the Republican primaries, just as his sponsorship of health care reform in Massachusetts is likely to be. (Worse still, in the same op-ed Romney also called for an addition $16 billion in government spending on research into alternative energy sources. Tea Party beware!) But if Romney makes it to the general election, that position could help him in a region of the country that he, or any Republican, would need to win.

