Like Ed Kilgore and Nate Silver, I think Mike Huckabee's decision not to run for president increases the chances that Michelle Bachmann could win the nomination. In my view, the three main contenders for the nomination are, in order, 1) Tim Pawlenty, 2) A party establishment-friendly Republican not currently running, such as Mitch Daniels or Paul Ryan, and 3) Bachmann. Everybody else, including Sick Man Of The GOP Field Mitt Romney, falls into the longshot bin.

Of the establishment-friendly potential candidates, the one most likely to pull the trigger at the moment seems to be Daniels. I think he could mount a serious bid for the nomination, but he's much more flawed than his Republican fans think, both as a general election candidate and as a candidate to win the nomination in the first place. Conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin, in a post begging Ryan to enter the race, fires this brutal drive-by attack on Daniels:

Ryan and his staff may think, “Well Mitch can do it, we don’t have to.” Whatever you think of Daniels, he’s no Paul Ryan. Candidates aren’t interchangeable, least of all these two.

It’s apparent that Daniels (most recently in suggesting he’d take the pro-choice, anti-Iraq surge, pro-North Korea engagement, pro-2006 Palestinian election, Condi Rice as a vice presidential choice) is hobbled, at the very least, by a tin ear and lack of sympatico with the GOP base. Daniels is older than Ryan (hence less attractive to young voters and less able to paint Obama as old-hat, the defender of the status quo) and less acceptable to hard-core conservatives. If he’s serious about cutting defense and pulling back from America’s commitments in the world, Daniels will (in a way the internationalist, pro-defense Ryan would not) take the party and potentially the country down a dangerous road. Daniels has already expressed a willingness to consider tax hikes; Ryan has ruled them out.

Obviously, If Daniels wins the nomination, Rubin would forget all about this. But it does give a sense of some wide-open liabilities that more conservative candidates could expose in a contested primary. Social conservatives, economic conservatives (defined as taxophobes) and foreign policy hawks all have strong reason to oppose him.