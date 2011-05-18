It’s not news that the situation for women in Hollywood is awful: The Los Angeles Times recently reported that, on the 250 top-earning films of 2010, women held only 16 percent of major jobs, such as actor or producer—a figure that hasn’t budged since 1998, when San Diego’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film first started keeping track. Women make up only 7 percent of Hollywood film directors. But Friend’s article, which laid out in devastating detail just how bad things have gotten—“The decision to make movies is mostly made by men, and if men don’t have to make movies about women they won’t,” an anonymous top studio executive told him—had a galvanizing effect. A viral campaign spearheaded by female screenwriters, directors, and journalists exhorted women to turn out for Bridesmaids at the box office. “Seriously, we have to see this movie this weekend. … If we don’t go, they won’t build them anymore,” the producer Lynda Obst wrote on Facebook. Rebecca Traister argued in Salon, tongue only halfway in cheek, that seeing Bridesmaids was a “social responsibility”: “Yes we can … buy tickets to a Kristen Wiig movie in an effort to persuade Hollywood that multidimensional women exist, spend money and deserve to be represented on film.”

The campaign was successful: Bridesmaids grossed $26.2 million over opening weekend, second only to Thor ($34.5 million). I saw it Saturday night in a theater packed with couples and male-female groups, proving that it wasn’t only women driving those numbers. “If this is only a chick flick, then call me a chick,” wrote the Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern. The reviews were almost universally ecstatic, although some questioned the necessity of the film’s raunchiest scene, a food-poisoning-generated barf-fest that takes place, in a brilliant touch, in a bridal shop with wall-to-wall white carpeting. (Wiig, in a Times magazine profile, revealed that Apatow and the director added that scene to the script over her initial protests.) “Too many studio bosses seem to think that a woman’s place is in a Vera Wang,” the New York Times’ always brilliant Manohla Dargis wrote in her review—implying that the wedding dress sacrificed in the food-poisoning scene gets what it deserves.

But Bridesmaids, in its tulle-trimmed wake, leaves unanswered some serious questions about exactly how far the “female-driven” film—those movies about women that men don’t want to make—can go. (In a wonderfully ironic moment on a video accompanying his Faris profile, just as Friend comments, “Studio executives don’t like to make films that they call ‘female-driven,’” the screen cuts to a shot of Faris removing her shirt.) “To make a woman adorable,” yet another disaffected woman in Hollywood—this one a screenwriter—tells Tad Friend (again anonymously), “you have to defeat her at the beginning. It’s a conscious thing I do—abuse and break her, strip her of her dignity, and then she gets to live out our fantasies and have fun.” This is precisely what happens to Annie, and not only at the beginning: We watch her lose her dignity over and over again. Yes, debasement is in large part what comedy is about; and yes, a lot of the debasement that Wiig experiences in Bridesmaids is inflicted not by men but by other women—or even herself. (I’m thinking of the scene where Annie drives by Rhodes’s car repeatedly trying to get his attention, probably my favorite in the movie.) But I’m tired of watching movies that ask me to cheer while women get beaten up.

Male actors, of course, debase themselves in comedy too—the evidence is in basically any Ben Stiller film (although, even so, it was Cameron Diaz who wound up with semen in her hair in There’s Something About Mary). The difference is that female characters are meant to be “relatable” (as our disaffected Hollywood screenwriter puts it) in a way that male characters don’t need to be. When men watch a movie like My Super Ex-Girlfriend, There’s Something About Mary, or even (as long as we’re talking about raunch) Wayne’s World, I don’t think they see themselves. These comedies are less about “relatability” than superiority: The male characters are weird-looking (and the movies accentuate their weirdness); they’re clueless and proud of it; and, if they get the girl, it’s usually by accident. The Bridesmaids equivalent of these roles is Megan, the lewd, obese sister-in-law played by Melissa McCarthy, who gets some of the film’s funniest lines but is also relentlessly mocked for her unattractiveness.

But Annie, well, we know her—she’s attractive (but not too beautiful), smart (but not overly brainy), and a loyal friend (but not a pushover). She’s us—not only in ways we fear we already are, but in ways we hope we might someday be. And so, when Debbie Harry sings, “You know her,” it’s a little chilling that the song’s chorus goes on to exhort, “Come on, rip her to shreds.” That opening scene, when Annie’s bed partner kicks her out, is so painful that there was a collective gasp in the theater after Hamm delivered his line.