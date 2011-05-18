The tragic, heartrending, poignant plight of the moderately rich.

Jerry and Helen Peterson are a married couple in East Orange, New Jersey, earning $252,000 per year. Jerry, a CPA, and Helen, a public relations executive, understand the need to close the deficit, but don't understand why their taxes have to go up. “I don’t feel rich,” says Jerry, as Helen frowns the worried frown of a woman who has been singled out by the Obama administration for brutal economic reprisal of the sort Stalin imposed upon prosperous peasants.

Jerry and Helen are not real people. I went looking for couples that earn a bit more than $250,000 and don’t feel rich, and there are plenty of them out there, but it turns out all of them have already been quoted in the national media. It’s a booming journalistic genre, and we’ve run out of real-world examples of the trend, forcing those of us looking to write still more stories chronicling the plight of those facing tax hikes on their slightly-more-than-$250,000 incomes to start making these people up ourselves. Otherwise we’d have to move on to finding people struggling to feed their children on food stamps, or other less-pressing humanitarian stories.

The most recent such story appeared last weekend in The New York Times, but the tragedy has gripped the consciousness of the news media and our elected leaders for more than two years now. The stories all tend to follow certain tropes. One is a lack of understanding of how the tax system works. News stories have focused on people close to the $250,000 threshold—Van Moore, an optometrist in Sevierville, Tennessee, tells The Wall Street Journal he earns “just above $250,000.” (“I’m not poor, but I’m not rich.”) The Times quotes “Mason,” a Yahoo!-message-board poster, who claims an income of $262,000. The Washington Post has a heart-rending feature on a MasterCard vice president raising two children on $300,000 a year.

Obama’s tax increase would apply to taxable income over $250,000 a year—taxable income meaning income minus deductions. Households with a taxable income of $250,000 earn, on average, about $315,000. You hear that, Ricky Metz, Manhattan hairdresser living on $310,000 a year? (The Los Angeles Times snapped her up for a quote—“We feel middle class”—before the hometown papers could swoop in.) You’re probably in the clear, so stop kvetching.