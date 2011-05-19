The notion of a deep state that seeks to subvert an established government is often the stuff of conspiracy theories, but in the case of Pakistan, it’s an accurate description of the way a faction of its government appears to function. The United States itself had a hand in the creation of Pakistan’s deep state. In the 1980s, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI) backed the Afghan mujahedin in their fight against the Soviet Union, with money and guidance from the CIA. But after the Soviets withdrew and the CIA shifted its focus elsewhere, the ISI kept supporting fundamentalist Islamic groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in order to advance Pakistani interests in India and Afghanistan. “For the ISI it was the start of institutionalizing the use of militant Islam as a political tool,” says Art Keller, a retired CIA case officer who served in the agency’s Waziristan base in 2006.

Thanks to Pakistan’s rivalry with India, the deep state grew deeper still. Jane Harman, who chaired the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence until 2010 and is now the president of the Woodrow Wilson Center, says, “This all has to do with what we may call paranoia and what they would call justifiable fear about ... the role India could play in an Afghanistan that we might leave.”

For most of the war on terrorism, U.S. policy failed to account for the problem the deep state posed. In theory, the United States was supposed to ally with Pakistan’s military against terrorist groups. And, from 2001 to 2005, that alliance appeared to work. After the September 11 attacks, President Pervez Musharraf fired the leadership of Directorate S, the ISI bureau responsible for maintaining relations with the Taliban, LeT, and other jihadist groups. The ISI also played an important role in the capture of Al Qaeda leaders Abu Zubaydah, Ramzi bin Al Shibh, and Khalid Shaikh Mohammed. Over time, however, Pakistan’s vigilance waned, and the old ISI hands and military officers that had nurtured these terrorist groups reasserted themselves.

By 2005, the CIA began to accumulate evidence that the independent Taliban faction known as the Haqqani network was operating bases over the Pakistan border with ISI assistance. Keller says the CIA’s Kabul station urged its colleagues in Islamabad to minimize contact with the ISI. “Kabul felt the Pakistanis were totally dirty, and [the] Islamabad station was wasting their time until the Pakistanis stepped up to prove otherwise,” he says. Once, Keller recalls, he gave a Pakistani military officer information on a Haqqani network camp, only to learn that no senior terrorists were there when the military showed up—suggesting that they had been warned of the raid. “It yielded absolutely no one,” he told me.

Indeed, Pakistan’s tolerance for terrorists was becoming increasingly blatant. By 2006, the military had begun signing peace deals with Taliban-aligned tribes in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)—effectively ceding the border region to the Pakistani Taliban and Al Qaeda. And the CIA noticed that western recruits were making their way to the FATA. “The heart of our analysis building from 2007 into 2008 was the increased safe-haven nature of the tribal region,” says Michael Hayden, who was CIA director at the time. “Many folks were going to the tribal region with western identities.” According to two former U.S. intelligence officers who worked on the Pakistan account, Directorate S, which had no formal relationship with the CIA, supported the safe havens.