Not that Israel was guiltless. The notorious Israeli bureaucracy made a dependent Arab population miserable with its oppressive, arbitrary misbehavior. Moreover, because of pressure from Europe, the United States, and its own leftists, Israel refrained from fighting terrorism the only way terrorism can be successfully fought: by eliminating its leadership and logistical infrastructure. Instead, Israel tried to fight terrorism through ineffective half-measures, such as closures and roadblocks, which punished innocent Palestinians and harmed their economy.

Yet the situation today is not hopeless. True, the recent Fatah-Hamas agreement has blocked any chance for a political solution. But the prospects for economic development are promising. Improved law and order, and the efforts of the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister, Salam Fayyad, have resulted in a resurrection of commercial life in the West Bank and in an urban renewal of sorts. After a long hiatus, Palestinians (including young women) are frequenting coffee shops again, and talking openly about their disenchantment with the endless struggle against Israel and about the benefits of normalcy. The good life seems to be partly counteracting the culture of hatred that has been promoted for years by the Palestinian Authority.

The other reason for optimism is that even as Israel was pursuing a fruitless peace process with Fatah, it was shedding some of the monopolistic practices and bureaucracy that had held back not only Israel’s economy but its economic relations with the Palestinians. Significant changes took place between 2003 and 2005, when Netanyahu—who was then serving as finance minister in the government of Ariel Sharon—began to reform Israel’s statist economy. He slashed public spending, cut exorbitant social benefits and taxes, curtailed the stifling bureaucracy, and—his greatest achievement—broke up a bank duopoly that was gravely misallocating credit. The result was impressive: Over the past five years, Israel has seen spectacular economic expansion.

Of course, Israel still faces great challenges if it is going to liberate its economy from the old model. The major impediment to vigorous growth is an excessive concentration of economic power in the hands of a few oligarchs: In 2009, the Bank of Israel reported that “some twenty business groups, nearly all of family nature and structured in a pronounced pyramid form, continue to control a large proportion of public firms (some 25 percent of firms listed for trading) and about half of market share.” This badly inhibits competition, and leads to poor efficiency and low wages (the average Israeli worker’s salary is significantly lower than the salary of the average American worker). What’s more, the country suffers from an excessively close relationship between a handful of oligarchs and politicians.

Still, Israel now has a far more successful, open economy than it did just a decade ago. This means it is in a much better position to serve as an engine of growth for the Palestinian economy-especially if it opens its markets to Palestinian enterprises, and if the PA allows Arab firms to cooperate with Israeli ones.

Meanwhile, the Fatah-Hamas alliance may, in an odd way, provide an economic opening. International donors will now have a reason to shift funds away from an irredentist Fatah-Hamas regime and redirect them toward private initiatives. Where housing is needed for ex-refugees, cheap loans could be offered to families to build their own homes, rather than channeling funds through the corrupt Palestinian system and its favored European contractors. Development tenders should be opened to small Arab contractors. This will revitalize the Palestinian private sector and create a civil society with a stake in peace.

It is not reasonable, of course, to suppose that economic growth can solve all problems. But given that the prospects for political peace look terrible, it is now time to give the economic path to peace the serious hearing it has rarely received. In 2008, Netanyahu unveiled a plan for peace through economic growth, calling for the massive construction of desperately needed housing and infrastructure, as well as the creation of thousands of Palestinian jobs. But his plan fell on deaf ears among the political-solution addicts at Foggy Bottom, whose misguided faith in the PA mirrored their support for other dictatorial regimes across the region.

An economic initiative for peace is still possible today; but time is running out. If Hamas ends up in control of the West Bank, as now seems possible, and if it uses the area as a base from which to shower missiles on central Israel, then Israel will likely decide to retake the territory and a bloody war will ensue. Before this happens, would it not be more productive and less painful to give economic peace a chance to succeed where political peace has clearly failed?

Daniel Doron is president of the Israel Center for Social and Economic Progress, an economic policy think tank. This article originally ran in the June 9, 2011, issue of the magazine.