But it rested on a deal. While Cameron persuaded the Lib Dems to sign up to a range of policies which made them blench, beginning with a fierce program to reduce public spending, there were one or two sweeteners the other way. Or one in particular, which seemed to offer the Lib Dems—an amalgamation, some 20 years old, of the Liberal Party and the Social Democratic Party, which had bolted from Labour during its ultra-left phase in the early 1980s—their holy grail of electoral reform.

In Great Britain, we have first-past-the-post, sometimes called the Westminster system, although it’s also of course Capitol Hill: legislators elected in separate districts on a simple plurality. More than two centuries ago, the French savant Condorcet explained why such a system must be unfair and inimical to a third party, let alone a fourth or fifth: It’s notionally possible for a third party to gain more than one-quarter of the national vote and yet not elect a single MP or congressman. Naturally, the Lib Dems yearned for a system that would reflect their vote in parliamentary seats.

And so the Lib Dems were granted not a change of the system but a referendum on changing it. To spice things up, the Coalition agreed to differ on this referendum: Clegg and the Lib Dems campaigned for the change; Cameron and the Tories against (Labour was rather abjectly divided within its own ranks).

There are arguments for and against almost any electoral system, and in one democratic country after another you will find people dissatisfied with the one they’ve got. (Only weeks ago Benjamin Netanyahu offered some advice for Cameron in a London paper: “Be careful of proportional representation. I give you that as a free tip.” He was only echoing what I had heard some years back from Shimon Peres, the once prime minister and future president, who fervently told me, “The electoral system is my country’s greatest misfortune.”) The system being proposed here in Britain was called alternative voting: Rather than only being allowed to vote for one candidate, people would rank their choices; if your first choice fared poorly, your other choices could count.

A year after the election, on the first Thursday in May, the referendum was held—and for the Lib Dems it was a case of “The people have spoken, damn them.” The voters answered with a thunderous “no,” more than two to one against changing the system. Electoral reform is off the agenda for years, if not decades, and poor Clegg is well and truly fixed. He has nothing to show in return for supporting Cameron, certainly not the one crucial thing he had set his heart on. The Lib Dems can either remain tied in a coalition which makes them unhappier every day, or take their only other recourse, which is to withdraw. But that would precipitate a general election in which, as things stand, the Lib Dems would be slaughtered, as indeed they were in elections for the Scottish and Welsh assemblies and English municipalities held on the same day as the referendum.