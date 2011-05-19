The police are beginning to identify the robber and to close in on him. Here comes a reminder of Godard’s Breathless. Like the Jean Seberg girl who is involved with the criminal Jean-Paul Belmondo, Erika, who loves Hans, tips off the police about his whereabouts, less in the cause of justice than to protect herself from the man she loves who could ruin her life.

Franziska Weisz, who plays Erika, is utterly credible, which is all that is asked of her. The three people who had the daring to make The Robber and did it with the requisite steadiness are Heisenberg and Prinz and Andreas Lust, who plays Hans. Lust creates a character with a private ethic, solipsistic and consuming, with a suggestion of capsule Nietzsche—an exceptional spirit who has found himself on a wormy planet and who elevates himself with extreme rigor and risk, disregarding the petty rules of the commoners around him.

Thus The Robber makes not the slightest move to engage our sympathy. It evokes instead a kind of wonder at the thoroughness with which it exists in itself, bravely, almost brashly. Heisenberg directs with a kind of fierceness and no pity for those who want usual movie comforts. The very last shot is from the inside of a parked car, looking out the windshield at a rainy empty highway, as the wipers swish. Art has embodied unadorned life.

There isn’t much new to be said about death, but that won’t stop us, all of us, from saying it. Hence this documentary—and this review of it.

How to Live Forever was made by the experienced Mark Wexler, who, an affable host, appears in it as interviewer. He visits people all over this country and in a few others who are interested, in their smiling ways, in death. They very rarely mention it: what they talk about mostly is prolonging life or rejuvenation, neither of which would be subjects at all if it were not for death.

The film begins with a visit to a trade show of funeral equipment in a huge exhibition hall through which we are guided by a sexy blonde in a clinging dress who makes winsome faces at us in front of coffins. But Wexler’s tone throughout is not satirical: he is sympathetic as he interviews a guru of calorie-counting-as-life-preserver, one of laughing yoga, one of physical fitness (Jack LaLanne, who did all that fitness could do). He gives us a glimpse of elderly porn performers in Japan. He takes us to visit a 101-year-old man who smokes and drinks, then a 114-year-old woman who did not smoke or drink—on camera at least. We hear the venerable comedian Phyllis Diller, who talks about meeting a man so old that his blood type has been discontinued. There is much, much more.

Through it all we feel a slight bewilderment—that there are so many people who treat death as if it were a problem to be solved. None of the teachers or masters in the film promises immortality, but each of them is proposing—is selling-a means of treating inevitability as questionable. The only memorable comment comes, unsurprisingly, from Sherwin B. Nuland, a professor at the Yale School of Medicine who is also a notable author (and a contributor to these pages). He says he feels that his death is a debt to the past and to the future. We can take this to mean that the past gave him a place in a tremendous procession, that he had a chance to make a contribution, and that now he must make room for those to come. This seems a bit stoic, but it has a ring to it.

Speaking of death... the departure of Sidney Lumet on April 9 brought forth, gratifyingly, a flood of appreciative comment. But there were two points about him that, as far as I could see, were underemphasized.

First, many of the obituaries said that Lumet, throughout his career, was concerned with social causes. This is true, but so was Stanley Kramer. The key quality in his career was, social causes or not, his growth as an artist. True, along the way he accepted some screenplays that were clinkers. Still, compare his work in his earlier films—say, 12 Angry Men and Long Day’s Journey into Night—with The Verdict or (sheerly in directing terms) Guilty as Sin. The earlier ones are by a gifted young man who wants us to notice that he can think of clever things to do, whether or not they fit the moment. Then take a look at the scene in The Verdict in which James Mason as a villainously clever lawyer walks around a long sofa addressing an unseen listener and finally reaches the point where we see that the listener is Charlotte Rampling, a secret accomplice. The movement of Mason and the camera, leading the story through suspense to revelation, is pure Renoir.

Then there is Lumet’s book, Making Movies, published in 1996 (and reviewed here). I have just re-read it, and I certainly would group it with those masterly books on the subject by film-makers—notably Eisenstein and Pudovkin. This is not to class Lumet with giants, but it is to value the sense of participation with which he takes you through every step of preparing, making, and presenting a film. Some of the technical material is presumably dated by now, but the feeling that Lumet creates of the position of the director—the sense of responsibility, challenge, ultimate loneliness, and perverse joy in that loneliness—that, I would guess, will never be dated.

