On the page that interested you a naked woman

in successive frames, from a first self



without breasts or hips or pubic hair

to the grown animal. And it wasn’t just her body:

her expression changed. This force could alter you



permanently, like a god. It could take you personally

and bend you and destroy you and replace you.

It happened also to the naked boy: his face

changed with his dick, from a playful

lost expression to one that was

knowing and bored. That

was erotic: to be changed that way



by something pitiless, by time; not, as the diagram

suggested on the next page with dotted lines

that marked flesh, sexual intercourse.



It didn’t occur to you that the diagram

could continue, that the force that swelled

breasts could turn them, also, into older

things, and the cartoon men would grow, become frail.



Your mother brought you cereal

in the morning. There was no evidence elsewhere

of this process that took place,

not at home, not at school, in a progression

of images that existed nowhere outside of the book.

This poem originally ran in the June 9, 2011, issue of the magazine.